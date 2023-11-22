Where is the Michigan vs Ohio State game? Ranking the top 5 games of all time

The Michigan vs Ohio State rivalry is arguably the greatest in college football. The two Big Ten giants often tend to produce some memorable clashes whenever they meet.

Week 12 of the 2023 college football season will see Michigan vs Ohio State lock horns once again. The crunch contest will take place on Saturday, November 25 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The game will kick off at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Ahead of the upcoming Michigan vs Ohio State matchup this weekend, let's take a look back at some of the best games in their rivalry.

5 of the best Michigan vs Ohio State games in CFB history

Jim Harbaugh will not be on the sidelines for Michigan vs Ohio State in Week 12

#1. Snow Bowl game in 1950: Michigan 9 - 3 Ohio State

The 1950 clash between Michigan and Ohio State is arguably one of the greatest college football games to have ever been played. Despite the low-scoring contest, the game had plenty of excitement, drama, and lots of snow.

The heavy snow reportedly covered the lines on the field, and both teams combined to punt the ball 45 times. It was eventually Michigan that came out on top with a 9-3 win.

The game, which was played under extreme weather conditions, also set the standard for the Michigan vs Ohio State rivalry.

#2. 1968: Ohio State 50 - 14 Michigan

The 1968 clash between Ohio and Michigan was one for ages. Especially since the Wolverines came into the game with an 8-0 record.

However, the Buckeyes took a 20-14 lead at halftime before pulling away in the second half to record a 50-14 victory. The victory for the Buckeyes also played an important part in building up the Michigan vs Ohio State rivalry.

#3. 1922: Michigan 19 - 0 Ohio State

In 1922, Ohio State welcomed Michigan as part of the official dedication game for opening its new Ohio Stadium. However, the Wolverines crashed the party, demolishing the hosts 19-0.

The humbling defeat against Michigan on dedication day will, unfortunately, forever be remembered as a stain in Ohio State's history.

#4. 1995: Michigan 31 - 25 Ohio State

In 1995, Ohio State raced to a 10-0 record and was in the hunt to win the national championship. However, the Wolverines ended up beating the Buckeyes 31-25 during their matchup and prevented Michigan from reaching the national championship.

The Buckeyes prevented Michigan from attaining glory, and it was yet another fascinating storyline in their remarkable rivalry.

#5. 2005: Ohio State 25 - 21 Michigan

During their matchup in 2005, Michigan was leading 21-12 against Ohio State in the fourth quarter until Buckeyes quarterback Troy Smith led his team to a sensational comeback win.

On his last two drives, Smith racked up 130 yards and a touchdown. His 88-yard final drive stunned the Michigan crowd with only 24 seconds left on the clock as Ohio came away with a 25-21 victory.

The game epitomized the ebbs and flows of football. It also produced one of the greatest comebacks in their rivalry.