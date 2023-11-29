Which teams are bowl-eligible in College Football? Full list after Week 13 explored

The 2023 college football regular season is officially in the books. After 13 weeks of thrilling action, we have 82 teams that are confirmed to play in a bowl game.
As things stand, JMU and Jacksonville State have been given bowl eligibility since there weren't enough six-win teams to cover the spots. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Golden Gophers earned a bowl invite for having the highest Academic Progress Rate among the remaining five-win teams.
A look at all bowl-eligible teams in College Football after Week 13 of 2023 season
Big Ten (Nine teams)
- Michigan
- Ohio State
- Penn State
- Iowa
- Rutgers
- Maryland
- Northwestern
- Wisconsin
- Minnesota
SEC (Nine teams)
- Georgia
- Alabama
- Missouri
- LSU
- Ole Miss
- Tennessee
- Kentucky
- Auburn
- Texas A&M
ACC (11 teams)
- Boston College
- Clemson
- Duke
- Florida State
- Georgia Tech
- Louisville
- Miami
- NC State
- North Carolina
- Syracuse
- Virginia Tech
Pac-12 (Eight teams)
- USC
- Oregon State
- Washington
- Oregon
- Utah
- UCLA
- Arizona
- California
Independents (One team)
- Notre Dame
Big 12 (Nine teams)
- Oklahoma
- Texas
- Kansas
- Kansas State
- Oklahoma State
- West Virginia
- Iowa State
- Texas Tech
- UCF
AAC (Six teams)
- Memphis
- Rice
- SMU
- South Florida
- Tulane
- UTSA
MAC (Six teams)
- Miami-OH
- Toledo
- Ohio
- Bowling Green
- Eastern Michigan
- Northern Illinois
Mountain West (Seven teams)
- Fresno State
- Air Force
- UNLV
- Wyoming
- Boise State
- San Jose State
- Utah State
Conference USA (Four teams)
- Liberty
- New Mexico State
- Western Kentucky
- Jacksonville State
Sun Belt (12 teams)
- James Madison
- Georgia State
- Georgia Southern
- Troy
- Texas State
- Coastal Carolina
- Appalachian State
- Arkansas State
- South Alabama
- Louisiana
- Marshall
- Old Dominion
What does it take to be bowl-eligible?
In college football, a team must win at least six games during the regular season, or have a record of .500 and above. Moreover, those six wins must only include one win against a non-FBS opponent.
How many wins do you need to make a bowl game?
In order to make a bowl game, a college football team needs to have at least six wins during a regular season.
Can a 5-7 team go to a bowl game?
A college football team that finishes the regular season with a 5-7 overall record can play a bowl game if there aren't enough six-win teams to fill up the spots.
In 2023, the Minnesota Golden Gophers secured a bowl game after finishing the season with a 5-7 record since they had the best Academic Progress Rate (APR) among the remaining five-win teams.