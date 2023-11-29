Which teams are bowl-eligible in College Football? Full list after Week 13 explored

The 2023 college football regular season is officially in the books. After 13 weeks of thrilling action, we have 82 teams that are confirmed to play in a bowl game.

As things stand, JMU and Jacksonville State have been given bowl eligibility since there weren't enough six-win teams to cover the spots. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Golden Gophers earned a bowl invite for having the highest Academic Progress Rate among the remaining five-win teams.

A look at all bowl-eligible teams in College Football after Week 13 of 2023 season

Minnesota HC PJ Fleck will led his team to a bowl game despite the program's 5-7 overall record

Big Ten (Nine teams)

Michigan

Ohio State

Penn State

Iowa

Rutgers

Maryland

Northwestern

Wisconsin

Minnesota

SEC (Nine teams)

Georgia

Alabama

Missouri

LSU

Ole Miss

Tennessee

Kentucky

Auburn

Texas A&M

ACC (11 teams)

Boston College

Clemson

Duke

Florida State

Georgia Tech

Louisville

Miami

NC State

North Carolina

Syracuse

Virginia Tech

Pac-12 (Eight teams)

USC

Oregon State

Washington

Oregon

Utah

UCLA

Arizona

California

Independents (One team)

Notre Dame

Big 12 (Nine teams)

Oklahoma

Texas

Kansas

Kansas State

Oklahoma State

West Virginia

Iowa State

Texas Tech

UCF

AAC (Six teams)

Memphis

Rice

SMU

South Florida

Tulane

UTSA

MAC (Six teams)

Miami-OH

Toledo

Ohio

Bowling Green

Eastern Michigan

Northern Illinois

Mountain West (Seven teams)

Fresno State

Air Force

UNLV

Wyoming

Boise State

San Jose State

Utah State

Conference USA (Four teams)

Liberty

New Mexico State

Western Kentucky

Jacksonville State

Sun Belt (12 teams)

James Madison

Georgia State

Georgia Southern

Troy

Texas State

Coastal Carolina

Appalachian State

Arkansas State

South Alabama

Louisiana

Marshall

Old Dominion

What does it take to be bowl-eligible?

In college football, a team must win at least six games during the regular season, or have a record of .500 and above. Moreover, those six wins must only include one win against a non-FBS opponent.

Can a 5-7 team go to a bowl game?

A college football team that finishes the regular season with a 5-7 overall record can play a bowl game if there aren't enough six-win teams to fill up the spots.

In 2023, the Minnesota Golden Gophers secured a bowl game after finishing the season with a 5-7 record since they had the best Academic Progress Rate (APR) among the remaining five-win teams.