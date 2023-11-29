NCAAF

Which teams are bowl-eligible in College Football? Full list after Week 13 explored

By Arnold
Modified Nov 29, 2023 23:12 IST
The 2023 college football regular season is officially in the books. After 13 weeks of thrilling action, we have 82 teams that are confirmed to play in a bowl game.

As things stand, JMU and Jacksonville State have been given bowl eligibility since there weren't enough six-win teams to cover the spots. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Golden Gophers earned a bowl invite for having the highest Academic Progress Rate among the remaining five-win teams.

A look at all bowl-eligible teams in College Football after Week 13 of 2023 season

Minnesota HC PJ Fleck will led his team to a bowl game despite the program's 5-7 overall record
Big Ten (Nine teams)

  • Michigan
  • Ohio State
  • Penn State
  • Iowa
  • Rutgers
  • Maryland
  • Northwestern
  • Wisconsin
  • Minnesota

SEC (Nine teams)

  • Georgia
  • Alabama
  • Missouri
  • LSU
  • Ole Miss
  • Tennessee
  • Kentucky
  • Auburn
  • Texas A&M

ACC (11 teams)

  • Boston College
  • Clemson
  • Duke
  • Florida State
  • Georgia Tech
  • Louisville
  • Miami
  • NC State
  • North Carolina
  • Syracuse
  • Virginia Tech

Pac-12 (Eight teams)

  • USC
  • Oregon State
  • Washington
  • Oregon
  • Utah
  • UCLA
  • Arizona
  • California

Independents (One team)

  • Notre Dame

Big 12 (Nine teams)

  • Oklahoma
  • Texas
  • Kansas
  • Kansas State
  • Oklahoma State
  • West Virginia
  • Iowa State
  • Texas Tech
  • UCF

AAC (Six teams)

  • Memphis
  • Rice
  • SMU
  • South Florida
  • Tulane
  • UTSA

MAC (Six teams)

  • Miami-OH
  • Toledo
  • Ohio
  • Bowling Green
  • Eastern Michigan
  • Northern Illinois

Mountain West (Seven teams)

  • Fresno State
  • Air Force
  • UNLV
  • Wyoming
  • Boise State
  • San Jose State
  • Utah State

Conference USA (Four teams)

  • Liberty
  • New Mexico State
  • Western Kentucky
  • Jacksonville State

Sun Belt (12 teams)

  • James Madison
  • Georgia State
  • Georgia Southern
  • Troy
  • Texas State
  • Coastal Carolina
  • Appalachian State
  • Arkansas State
  • South Alabama
  • Louisiana
  • Marshall
  • Old Dominion

What does it take to be bowl-eligible?

In college football, a team must win at least six games during the regular season, or have a record of .500 and above. Moreover, those six wins must only include one win against a non-FBS opponent.

How many wins do you need to make a bowl game?

In order to make a bowl game, a college football team needs to have at least six wins during a regular season.

Can a 5-7 team go to a bowl game?

A college football team that finishes the regular season with a 5-7 overall record can play a bowl game if there aren't enough six-win teams to fill up the spots.

In 2023, the Minnesota Golden Gophers secured a bowl game after finishing the season with a 5-7 record since they had the best Academic Progress Rate (APR) among the remaining five-win teams.

