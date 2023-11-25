Week 13 of the 2023 college football season features some high-profile games, including Arizona vs. Arizona State. The highly-anticipated in-state clash will take place on Saturday, Nov. 25, at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, Arizona.

No. 16 Arizona (8-3, 6-2) is third in the Pac-12 and having one of its best seasons in recent years. The Wildcats are currently on a five-game win streak and will need to get a victory in their final game to stand a chance at playing in the championship game.

On the other hand, Arizona State (3-8, 2-6) has had a relatively poor campaign in 2023. The Sun Devils lost to No. 6 Oregon 49-13 in their last match. Nonetheless, they will be trying to finish the season with a win when they take on their in-state rivals this weekend.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Arizona vs. Arizona State announcers

Arizona Wildcats QB Noah Fifita

The Arizona vs. Arizona State Week 13 clash will air on ESPN. Fans who don't have cable access can livestream the game on Fubo TV.

Mark Jones (play-by-play) and Louis Riddick (analysis) will be in the booth as the announcers for the game. Quint Kessenich will serve as the sideline reporter.

What time is the Arizona vs. Arizona State game today?

The game between Arizona and Arizona State will begin at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 25. The in-state game will be played at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, Arizona.

Game : Arizona vs. Arizona State

: Arizona vs. Arizona State Stadium : Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, Arizona.

: Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. Date : Saturday, Nov. 25

: Saturday, Nov. 25 Start Time : 3:30 p.m. ET

: 3:30 p.m. ET TV Channel : ESPN

: ESPN Streaming: Fubo TV

The Arizona Wildcats are expected to start Noah Fifita at quarterback in Week 13. Fifita has thrown for 1,988 yards and 18 touchdowns on 187 passes this season, heading into the clash against Arizona State.

Meanwhile, the Sun Devils are tipped to start Trenton Bourguet in Week 13 against the Wildcats.

Bourguet battled to lead the Arizona State offense this season. He has posted a rather underwhelming 1,486 passing yards and one touchdown while throwing four interceptions. The signal-caller has also recorded 68 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground.