Who is the BYU starting QB today vs West Virginia? Week 10 update on Cougars QB situation amid Kedon Slovis uncertainty

Following a setback to Texas in Week 12, BYU will seek to rebound this weekend against West Virginia. With a 5-3 record so far this season, the Cougars face another stern test in Morgantown on Saturday.

The Cougars have the same record as West Virginia and will look to prove their superiority to a team they've only played once in their history. However, they are a serious concern at the quarterback position ahead of the game.

Who is BYU's starting quarterback today?

BYU starting quarterback Kedon Slovis will not be playing against West Virginia on Saturday in Morgantown, according to Kevin Reynolds of the St. Louis Tribune. The signal-caller has been contending with injuries over the past few weeks, which will keep him out of the game.

In the absence of Slovis, the Cougars will start backup quarterback Jake Retzlaff. The Riverside transfer was notably ranked as the top junior college (JUCO) quarterback in the 2023 class, according to ESPN, and will get a chance in the NCAA Division I on Saturday.

During the 2022 season at Riverside Community College, Retzlaff had an impressive performance, completing 312 of 493 passes for 4,596 yards and 44 touchdowns. He also amassed 515 rushing yards and six touchdowns.

BYU quarterback depth chart

The BYU Cougars have a couple of quarterbacks on their roster for the 2023 college football season. Redshirt senior Kedon Slovis is the program's starting quarterback. The former USC quarterback has thrown for 1,716 yards and 12 touchdowns this season.

Jake Retzlaff is the preferred backup option for Slovis following his exploits in JUCO last season. Senior quarterback Cade Fennegan is also an option in the absence of Slovis. Other quarterbacks on the roster include Nick Billioups, Ryder Burton and Cole Hagen.

Kendon Slovis injury update

Although BYU has yet to confirm Kedon Slovis' injury, sources suggest he will miss Saturday's game. He was injured in the last few weeks, but the exact nature of his injuries remains unknown.

Whether or not Slovis will return to action next week remains a mystery. The Cougars are expected to give an update on his condition after Saturday's game. Nonetheless, Jake Retzlaff is getting his chance to impress in Morgantown this weekend.