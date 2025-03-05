Who is Damon Evans? Newly appointed member of CFP selection committee

Damon Evans has been appointed to the CFP selection committee for the 2025 season. This is the committee that picks the 12 teams that will play in the College Football Playoff.

But who is Damon Evans? Here are some things you need to know.

Who is Damon Evans?

Damon Evans is the current Athletic Director of the University of Maryland. He has been in this role since 2018, having joined the Terrapins athletic programs in 2014.

Evans successfully implemented his vision known as "One Maryland." This is an idea that brings the entire Maryland sports community together. This idea has seen the Terrapins become national champions in Lacrosse (men's and women's) and soccer, with the basketball program making multiple NCAA Tournaments. They have also won 49 Big Ten championships.

Before his time at Maryland, Evans worked at the Georgia Bulldogs, serving as their athletic director from 2004 to 2010. This gives him a lot of experience working alongside top college football programs, something that Evans is going to have to do on the CFP committee.

In a press release on his appointment to the committee, Evans said the following:

"I am truly honored to be selected to the College Football Playoff Selection Committee. Representing the University of Maryland and Maryland Athletics in this capacity is a privilege I take with great pride. As someone who is passionate about the game, I look forward to contributing to the future of college football alongside my fellow committee members.

"This is an exciting opportunity, and I am grateful for the chance to serve in this important role and to represent Maryland on a national stage."

Evans has also been praised by numerous people associated with the Big Ten, with commissioner Tony Petitti saying:

"Damon Evans is highly regarded across the country for the valuable industry leadership he has provided throughout his career. He will be a tremendous asset to the Selection Committee."

Who else has been added to the CFP Committee?

Damon Evans is not the only person to join the CFP Selection Committee for the 2025 season. The following people have also been added:

Mark Dantonio (former Michigan State and Cincinnati coach)

Ivan Maisel (College Football Journalist)

Chris Massaro (Middle Tennessee State Athletic Director)

Wesley Walls (former NFL tight end who played College Football for the Ole Miss Rebels)

Additionally, Mack Rhoades, the current Athletic Director of the Baylor Bears, has been appointed the committee's chair, replacing Michigan Wolverines AD Warde Manuel.

