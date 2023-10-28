Who are the Ohio State-Wisconsin announcers on NBC? All about College Football Week 9 game's coverage team

In an exciting Big Ten battle, the Ohio State Buckeyes head to Camp Randall Stadium to take on the Wisconsin Badgers tonight. The Week 9 game will be televised nationally on NBC, and there is a star announcer team for this significant matchup.

Noah Eagle is the play-by-play announcer for this game and will be joined by Todd Blackledge as the analyst. They will also have Kathryn Tappen be the on-field reporter for the television broadcast. On the radio side of things, we will be hearing Gregg Daniels and Chad Brown on the broadcast.

The Buckeyes vs. Badgers matchup will be available on TV and the Peacock app. The game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

What to expect from the Ohio State vs. Wisconsin game tonight?

The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) take on the Wisconsin Badgers (5-2, 3-1 Big Ten). Ohio State is coming off a 20-12 home win on Saturday against the Penn State Nittany Lions, while the Badgers picked up a 25-21 home victory over the Illinois Fighting Illini in Week 8.

Ohio State has controlled this matchup as the Buckeyes have a 62-18-2 all-time record against Wisconsin, including a nine-game winning streak. In their most recent meeting last season, the Buckeyes had a 52-21 home win.

Running back TreVeyon Henderson is expected to return after missing the previous three games, and the Badgers are going to have a tough time here.

The Buckeyes have scored 33.7 points per game (36th in college football) while giving up 10.0 points per game (third in the nation). Compare that to the Badgers, who are tied for 77th with 26.9 points per game scored and 20th in the sport with 18.3 points per game allowed.

The undefeated Ohio State Buckeyes should dominate this game. These are two outstanding defenses, but expect Ryan Day to dial up enough plays to control the pace of this game. It will be difficult for Wisconsin to defend against the Buckeyes' star wide receivers Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka while stacking the box to mark TreVeyon Henderson.

Expect the Buckeyes to cover the spread and improve to 8-0 this season.