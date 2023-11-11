Who are the Penn State vs. Michigan announcers today on Fox Sports? All about CFB Week 11 game's coverage team

Michigan and Penn State are set to lock horns at the Beaver Stadium, Happy Valley, this Saturday, 12:05 p.m. ET, in a top-10 encounter. The two Big Ten powerhouses hope to use the much-anticipated game to boost their College Football Playoff credential as the 2023 season draws closer.

Ranked second in the AP Poll rankings, the Wolverines are without their coach due to pending legal decisions and are unbeaten this season as they continue their regular season streak, which dates back to 2021. On the other hand, the ninth-ranked Nittany Lions have lost one game this season, falling to Ohio State earlier this season. Jim Franklin's team will hope for the CFP spot at the end of this season despite the slim chances.

Who are the Penn State vs. Michigan announcers?

The highly anticipated game between the Big Ten rivals at the Beaver Stadium brings together Fox's A-team of broadcasters, featuring Gus Johnson providing play-by-play commentary, Joel Klatt offering color commentary, and Jenny Taft reporting from the sidelines.

The matchup is scheduled to be broadcast on Fox at noon, the coveted time slot reserved by the network for its premier games of the week. It’s worth noting that the game between the Wolverines and the Nittany Lion is the only top-10 game available this weekend.

Notably, the game against Michigan will be the third time this season that Penn State will play in Fox Sports’ Big Noon kickoff slot. The Nittany Lions played on the road against Illinois in a non-conference matchup in Week 3 before hosting divisional rival Ohio State at University Park, Pennsylvania, in Week 7.

Penn State vs. Michigan Preview

Michigan is gearing up for its most challenging matchup of the season as it prepares to face Big Ten rival Penn State this weekend. The Wolverines are making a solid case for being the top team in college football this season, having emerged victorious in every game.

Penn State, a formidable opponent, has been impressive all season, maintaining a consistent appearance in the top 10. While many analysts believe they are performing below potential in offense, that hasn't stopped the Nittany Lions from getting the needed results.

Although Penn State may not be the favorite in this matchup, its strong defense, which has posted impressive numbers, could play a pivotal role in the outcome of Saturday's game. Nonetheless, Michigan remains the team to beat despite being engulfed in a sign-stealing scandal currently being investigated by the NCAA.