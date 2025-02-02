“Who’s cuttin onions in here": CFB fans left emotional by Jack Bech's endearing tribute to brother Tiger who died in an attack

Jack Bech was named the 2025 Senior Bowl MVP. The TCU product excelled in the college football showcase game and caught the winning touchdown pass from Memphis QB Seth Henigan.

According to ESPN, Bech's brother, Tiger, was killed in the New Orleans' French Quarter district terrorist attack. The TCU wide receiver honored his late brother by wearing his No. 7 jersey in the Senior Bowl.

Following the news of the tribute, college football fans left emotional posts on X (formerly known as Twitter). They posted,

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Trending

Expand Tweet

A fan added, "Man you just know his bro is proud of him. Sports, man - they get ya every time"

Another said, "That is moving. Thanks for sharing."

Another fan said, "Truly had an angel on his shoulders!"

One said, "I love all of this… Couldn’t be more happy for him to have this moment"

How did Jack Bech perform in 2024?

Jack Bech entered his senior season knowing that anything less than a starring performance would be detrimental to his draft stock. He had endured a frustrating spell with the LSU Tigers and a forgettable first season with the Horned Frogs.

Bech turned the tide in 2024, amassing 62 catches, 1,034 receiving yards, and nine touchdowns. These stats surpassed those of his previous three seasons combined across most major statistical categories.

Bech thrived as the Horned Frogs' primary pass catcher and earned an invite to this year's Senior Bowl alongside some of the best players in the nation. He fit right in with the elite players at the event, and he recorded six catches, 68 receiving yards, and one touchdown as the American Team beat the National Team. He joins Daniel Jones, Justin Herbert, Dak Prescott, and other illustrious names as Senior Bowl MVPs.

Is Jack Bech a Day 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft?

Jack Bech was a late bloomer in college. His high school performances earned him a spot in the wide receiver factory at LSU. However, due to the strong competition in Louisiana, Bech was limited to just 59 receptions, 689 receiving yards, and four touchdowns in his two-season stint with the Tigers.

Bech decided to take his talents to TCU for the 2023 college football season. He had a slow first season with the Horned Frogs but came into his own in his second year with the program. Next up, is preparation for the 2025 NFL draft.

Jack Bech is widely considered to be a Day 2 pick in the upcoming draft. His skill set could find a home in the NFL, but it's unlikely that a team will pick him in the first round. Bech's strengths include his natural ball skills, pro-ready physique, and versatility as a wideout. However, his weaknesses are his average speed, lack of acceleration, and inconsistency as a run blocker. He'll have the chance to improve his draft stock in the next couple of months.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback