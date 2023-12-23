Who are the Troy-Duke announcers today on ABC? All about CFB 76 Birmingham Bowl game's coverage team

This year's 76 Birmingham Bowl will be headlined by Troy vs Duke; two teams that may have had relatively different fortunes this year, but are far more similar than one might realize. One only has to dig deeper, and the stories present themselves.

These stories are about chaos. And while Troy isn't exactly chaos personified (11-2 record), they're losing their former head coach Jon Sumrall, who is moving on to Tulane. Gerard Parker, who is a former offensive coordinator at Notre Dame, will step in, though not immediately. The Trojans' coaching troubles are quite evident, and they could potentially play a part in the game itself.

As for Duke, chaos basically runs free in the Blue Devils' camp heading into this Bowl game. With the departure of former HC Mike Elko and QB Riley Leonard, who have been instrumental in their most recent successes, the team is forced to dig deep into their lineup. Their 7-5 record shows their struggles clear as day. While they did manage to win their final regular season game 30-19 against Pittsburgh, this hides the fact they struggled against quality teams.

Troy is more or less a quality team - and probably far better than what some fans give them credit for. So Duke cannot afford to be caught napping as they are the underdogs heading into this game.

Who are the 76 Birmingham Bowl Announcers Today?

The broadcast for the Troy vs Duke clash will be led by Tom Hart, Cole Cubelic, and Taylor Davis. The voices on the Bowl Season radio will be Eli Gold, Chad Pilcher, and J.D. Byars.

What time is the Troy vs Duke game today?

The Birmingham Bowl is set for an 12:00 p.m. ET kickoff.

What to expect in the Troy vs Duke game today?

Troy's offense is worth taking note of heading into this game. They're more of a passing team, but they've shown a tendency to switch throughout the year (via the Duke Chronicle). This is something that Duke will have to consider, as the Trojans are the kind of team that can give it to them however they want on offense.

Then again, that offense is actually not comparable to Troy's defense, which ranks sixth in Opp Points/Game and Opp Points/Play, and eight in Opp 4D Conv. Duke's offense has sputtered throughout the year at best, and they'll have their hands full trying to deal with this Trojans team whose identity is very clearly defensive-minded (you all know who the other team is).

On the other hand, there's really just one word to describe what's left of the Blue Devils' defense: depleted. A total of ten players are out of the lineup for the Birmingham Bowl and they're mostly just scraping the bottom of the barrel at this point.

