Who are the UConn vs. Tennessee announcers today on SEC Network? All about CFB Week 10 game's coverage team

This weekend's UConn vs. Tennessee game promises to be a classic top-versus-bottom college football matchup. Although most Tennessee fans will argue they could be having a better season, the Volunteers are far ahead of UConn in performance. Tennessee has a 6-2 overall record, with a 3-2 record in SEC play.

On the other hand, UConn has lost seven out of the eight games played this season. The Huskies’ only win so far this season came against the Rice Owls on Oct. 7, when they beat the Owls 38-31.

Huskies head coach Jim L. Mora is under intense pressure to turn the team’s fortunes around. A win against the Vols may be the confidence boost his team needs.

UConn vs. Tennessee game announcers

The UConn vs. Tennessee game will be televised live on the SEC Network and radio coverage is on ESPN 97.9 FM.

SEC Network's announcers for the game include Dave Neal, Derek Mason, and Alex Chappell. Neal will handle the play-by-play, Mason will handle the analysis, and Chappell will be present at the venue reporting from the sideline.

On the radio, the team of announcers includes Mike Crispino handling the play-by-play, Wayne Norman running the analysis, and Adam Giardino reporting from the sideline.

What time is the UConn vs. Tennessee game today?

The UConn vs. Tennessee game is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 4, at 12:00 p.m. (EST) at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee. It is the first time the two sides will be meeting, and the Vols are the overwhelming favorites to emerge with a win.

It will be the Huskies’ seventh trip to Tennessee, although they have not played in Knoxville before. In their previous visits to the state, the Huskies have faced Memphis, Middle Tennessee, and Vanderbilt. In all of their six previous visits to Tennessee, the Huskies have not recorded a single win.

Tennessee looks set to make the record 0-7 for the UConn Huskies. While it is very unlikely, one cannot rule out the possibility of the Huskies causing an upset in Knoxville.