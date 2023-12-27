Who are the Virginia Tech-Tulane announcers today on ESPN? All about the Military Bowl game's coverage team

Virginia Tech vs Tulane headline the 2023 Armed Services Bowl in Annapolis, Maryland. The Hokies, representing the ACC, are poised to clash with the AAC's 23rd-ranked Green Wave.

Entering the matchup, Virginia Tech managed to scrape together just enough victories to secure a spot in the bowl game. Meanwhile, the Green Wave have had a far more impressive regular season with an 11-2 record. The only downer for their year is that they lost to the SMU Mustangs in the AAC title game. Safe to say, they will be playing with chips on their shoulders here--even if they're the clear favorites.

The Hokies faced adversity with a challenging 1-3 start, but they rallied to finish the season on a 5-3 run. Few anticipated their postseason appearance, making them clear underdogs against a ranked opponent in the Military Bowl. And while Tulane did fall short of clinching the conference title, Virginia Tech would be wise to still consider them dangerous.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

So the stage is set for the 2023 Military Bowl. Virginia Tech vs Tulane--who's coming away with a win?

Who are the Military Bowl announcers today?

The broadcast for the Virginia Tech vs Tulane clash will be led by Jay Alter, Rene Ingoglia, and Alex Chappell. The voices on Bowl Season radio will be Pete Medhurst, Joe Miller, and Scott Wykoff.

What time is the Military Bowl game Today?

The Military Bowl is set for an 2 p.m. ET kickoff.

What to expect in the Virginia Tech vs Tulane game today?

Perhaps the greatest reason why Virginia Tech is here is their defense. They managed to find their stride on this end of the field as the regular season wound down, and they would really love to keep that momentum going heading into this game. This is something that Tulane's offense will have to prepare for, especially on the ground.

Entering this matchup, the Hokies have held their last three opponents under 150 rushing yards. Considering how the Green Wave is a respectable ground team, (22nd in rush play percentage and 32nd in rushes per game), they'll definitely need to shore up their defenses on that side. But they're far from the only team in this Bowl that can turn it up at defending the run.

Tulane's ground game is a two-edged sword. They can blitz anyone in the trenches, and they're also elite in defending the ground attack. The key word here is elite. While the Hokies had a magnificent three-game stretch on this area of the defense, they were mediocre at best in every other game. Tulane, in comparison, ranked 11th in opponent rush play percentage, yards per rush, and rush yards per game.

That said, fans really should expect this game to be fought far more on the ground than in the air.

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season