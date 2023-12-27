With the Orange Bowl just a few days away, fans are left wondering who will be Florida State's starting quarterback. The Seminoles' starting quarterback, Tote Rodemaker, has opted out of the Bowl game and entered the transfer portal. This move has been confirmed by head coach, Mike Norvell, who has to deal with the unpleasant roster situation ahead of the Orange Bowl.

Norvell's next most likely choice after Rodemaker's departure is freshman Brock Glenn who has been a backup for most of the season. Glenn is the only scholarship quarterback remaining on the Seminoles' roster after the departure of Jordan Travis, AJ Duffy and now Rodemaker. Other quarterback options for Norvell are Dylan McNamara and Michael Grant, who are both walk-ons.

Glenn was handed his first career start in a similar situation in the ACC title game against the Louisville Cardinals. Rodemaker missed the game on that occasion due to a concussion he suffered during the matchup with rivals, Florida. Glenn completed 8-of-21 passes for 55 yards against Louisville, getting sacked four times and finishing the game with a 12.8 quarterback rating. This was despite how formidable Louisville's defense was for the game.

What Tate Rodemaker's exit means for Florida State's starting quarterback situation

Tote Rodemaker has been with the Seminoles for four seasons. And all that time, his dream would have been to one day become Florida State's starting quarterback. After redshirting his freshman year, Rodemaker has made little progress up the ladder over the past three seasons.

With Jordan Travis' declaration for the draft, it would naturally follow that Rodemaker is next in line to be Florida State's starting quarterback. But the Seminoles' body language could have communicated something contrary to the redshirt junior. Else, why have Cam Ward and DJ Uiagalelei, each with just a year of eligibility left, visiting Florida State?

Not willing to gamble with what remains of his college football career, Rodemaker has made the decision of looking to ply his trade elsewhere. As for the Seminoles, there's a pressing need to fix the quarterback situation beyond the Orange Bowl. It's almost certain that just as Rodemaker has made his way onto the portal, a new quarterback will arrive for the Seminoles from the portal.

Ward and Uiagalelei have already visited, indicating that they're both on Florida State's radar. But as both are yet to make their decisions known, it may be another quarterback heading to the team.

