Who will be Utah starting QB today for Las Vegas Bowl?

The 2023 season can be considered a disappointing one for the Utah Utes. They couldn't get into consideration for the conference title and played without their starting QB Cameron Rising the whole season. And going into their postseason Las Vegas Bowl game, the Utah QB room is unsettled, to say the least.

The Utes take on the Northwestern Wildcats in the Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday. They finished the regular season with a slightly better overall record than their opponents. However, the Utes will miss a lot of key players in the clash.

Here is what we know about the starting quarterback position for Utah against Northwestern.

Who will be the starting QB for Utah today?

The Utah Utes will reportedly go with Bryson Barnes as their starting QB in the Las Vegas Bowl this Saturday night. Barnes has been a revelation for the team this season after starting QB Cameron Rising was ruled out for the entire term. But off late, even he has gone through some injury problems.

Barnes appeared in nine games for Utah in the regular season, throwing for 1,517 passing yards. He also scored 12 touchdown passes for the team, while throwing nine interceptions. But it is his dual-threat nature that kept his opponents on their toes.

The junior QB, who recently entered the transfer portal, ran for 267 yards and scored three rushing touchdowns. He didn't feature in the final regular season game against the Colorado Buffaloes due to an undisclosed injury. But he would like to end his run with Utah with some silverware.

Utah QB depth chart

With Cameron Rising not playing this season, the QB1 on the Utah depth chart has been Bryson Barnes. In his absence, head coach Kyle Whittingham turned to Luke Bottari in the final regular season game.

While the team went off the field with a win against Deion Sanders' Buffaloes, Bottari managed just six completions the whole game.

Barnes entered the transfer portal earlier this month and has two years of eligibility left. But before going off to new surroundings, he would be on the field for one last hurrah with the Utes.

List of QBs who played for Utah this season

In the absence of QB1 Cameron Rising, the Utes played a total of three quarterbacks this season. Bryson Barnes played the majority of games for Witingham’s boys and Nate Johnson deputized for him whenever necessary.

Luke Bottari closed out the season for the Utes when both of them weren't available for the final week of the season.

The Utes finished the regular season with an 8-4 overall record. They finished as the fifth-best team in the Pac-12 with a 5-4 conference record. Will they be able to take down the Wildcats in the Las Vegas Bowl?

