Why was Tarrell Greene arrested? Details emerge following the 16-year-old Florida HS's double-shooting charge

High school football star Tarrell Greene has been charged as an adult in relation to a Memorial Day double shooting in Fort Lauderdale, which resulted in two other teenagers being hospitalized. The crime took place on the night of May 29 in the 700 block of Seabreeze Boulevard.

The Dillard High School (Florida) football standout was taken into custody shortly after the shooting incident. Greene, who was set to play for Plantation High School this fall, faced a Broward County judge on Friday, who ordered him to be held without bond until trial.

Greene’s defensive line coach at Plantation, Darel Strong, has shown strong support for him, asserting that he must have acted in self-defense.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Details about the Tarrell Greene shooting incident

According to reports detailing the crime, surveillance footage showed Tarrell Greene, 16, shooting a 17-year-old victim when they turned away from him. He subsequently targeted the second victim, who was reportedly 15 years old, while they were riding their bicycle.

Both victims were transported to Broward Health Medical Center to receive necessary medical treatment for their injuries. According to NBC’s Marissa Bagg, Greene is currently facing counts of aggravated battery and unlawful possession of a firearm:

“Greene was taken into custody shortly after the shooting and is facing charges including two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and one count possession of a firearm by a juvenile.”

During Greene's court appearance on Friday, his counsel emphasized that his client had spent almost two months in jail during the investigation. Greene's lawyer affirmed that he has no prior criminal history and expressed concern that this situation could hurt his football career moving forward.

The defensive lineman has already received several offers from reputable college football programs nationwide.

Frank Tucker @TheCribSouthFLA



Miami is heavily recruiting the Dillard 2025 DL trio of Blount, Anthony Smith & Tarrell Greene Dillard 2025 DE Armondo Blount might be the best player in the country for his class and he showed it tonight with several plays behind the line of scrimmage.Miami is heavily recruiting the Dillard 2025 DL trio of Blount, Anthony Smith & Tarrell Greene pic.twitter.com/RC0aDJgVK2

What offers does Tarrell Greene have?

Standing 6-foot-3, Tarrell Greene belongs to the class of 2025. The defensive lineman has so far received 12 offers from colleges across the United States. Prior to the shooting incident, he was widely expected to be approached by more programs, especially in the Power Five.

Greene currently has offers from top college football programs like Alabama, Georgia, Texas A&M, Michigan, Penn State and Miami. Other universities that have presented him with a scholarship include Oregon, Missouri, Georgia Tech, Syracuse, Liberty and Temple.

In the wake of the shooting incident, the fate of these offers remains unknown. However, it is believed that many universities won't be open to having him on board to protect the public image of their athletic department.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!