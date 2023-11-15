Will Chip Kelly be fired? Latest news and rumors around UCLA HC

Chip Kelly is reportedly on thin ice. The UCLA Bruins head coach has struggled to live up to the program's high expectations in 2023.

The Bruins are currently seventh in the Pac-12 with a 6-4 record. They recently suffered a 17-7 loss against Arizona State in Week 11. Amid a poor run this season, multiple reports have claimed that Kelly might be fired by UCLA in the coming weeks.

The Bruins will square off against the USC Trojans in Week 12. As per reports, a defeat for UCLA in that contest could spell the end for Kelly.

However, some reports suggest that Kelly's firing could be delayed until the end of the season if the Bruins beat USC. UCLA will play its final game of the 2023 campaign against the California Golden Bears on Saturday, Nov. 25.

The Bruins are slated to move to a much more competitive Big Ten division in 2024 and are reportedly looking for a new head coach to lead them into a new era. It's important to note that nothing has been made official about Kelly's potential firing, though.

Kelly was appointed as the UCLA head coach in Nov. 2017. Across five seasons with the Bruins, he has racked up a 33-33 record.

Chip Kelly net worth: How much is the UCLA head coach worth in 2023?

According to reports, Chip Kelly is worth an estimated $14 million in 2023. He has made a small fortune through his coaching career which has spanned over three decades.

Apart from working with several college football teams, Kelly has also served as the head coach of the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers. He currently earns a reported $6.1 million annually via his contract with the UCLA Bruins.

If Kelly is fired by UCLA at the end of the 2023 season, the Bruins will owe him a reported $9 million as part of his contract buyout.