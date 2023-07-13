Will Ed Orgeron replace Pat Fitzgerald at Northwestern? LSU former HC reportedly has interest in the vacated Wildcats' position

Ed Orgeron has been one of the more interesting free agents in the coaching world. He has not coached since he was fired by the LSU Tigers before their 2021 bowl game.

Multiple outlets are reporting that the former national champion coach would be interested in the Northwestern Wildcats job. However, according to the reports, he has not been contacted by the program.

With Pat Fitzgerald being fired by the university on Monday, could this be a potential fit? Let's take a closer look at Orgeron and Northwestern to figure that out.

Does Ed Orgeron make sense for the Northwestern Wildcats?

This feels like an interesting debate. On one hand, Orgeron is clearly better than coaching the lowly Northwestern Wildcats program that went 1-11 (1-8 Big Ten) last season. There is also a reason why Orgeron was not on a coaching staff at any point last year either.

Adding a personality like Ed Orgeron is going to add a lot of media frenzy around the team.

Orgeron won the 2019 national championship as a coach, but that team was too talented not to win. Overall, Orgeron is 67-47, which is really good but not at the level of coaches that he was being compared to. If the undefeated national championship season is taken out, he is 52-47, and programs are not going to pay top dollar for a coach that's .500 in his career.

Chris Vannini @ChrisVannini Northwestern will keep the rest of its football staff for the 2023 season, a school spokesperson confirms to @TheAthletic Northwestern will keep the rest of its football staff for the 2023 season, a school spokesperson confirms to @TheAthletic.

Then, the talk of money comes into play. There seems to be an impending legal battle between former coach Pat Fitzgerald and Northwestern about a breach of contract. If the court rules in favor of Fitzgerald, they could owe him $42 million. Would Northwestern feel comfortable paying big money to a fired coach as well as a personality like Ed Orgeron?

The school has defensive coordinator David Braun acting as interim head coach and seems to be the better way to go. Orgeron could be in a similar position to what Rick Pitino was forced to do with the Iona Gaels if he takes this job as he tries to get back in the favor of teams and shows his worth. Obviously, those are two completely different circumstances, but the point remains.

Unless Ed Orgeron plans on taking a massive haircut in terms of salary, this seems like a pipe dream. What benefit would his hire bring to Northwestern?

