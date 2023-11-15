Will Elijah Robinson be given consideration to be Texas A&M coach? A look at the possibility of the interim HC having the job permanently

Elijah Robinson was named as the interim coach by Texas A&M on Sunday following the dismissal of Jimbo Fisher from the role after six seasons of underwhelming performance. Robinson will be in charge of the Aggies' last two games of the 2023 season against Abilene Christian and LSU.

While he is yet to lead the program’s sideline into a matchup, there’ve been talks of him taking the job permanently at the end of the season. Robinson has been A&M's defensive line coach since 2018.

Robinson has a brilliant track record across different college football programs. Texas A&M athletic director, Ross Bjork, already sang his praises on Sunday during his presser at Kyle Field, noting Robinson's concentration on the players and bringing out the best in them.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"(A scout) was fixated on the defensive line group," Bjork said. "There's a lot of talent there, but he was fixated on how they were being coached. To me, Elijah is all about the players."

Handling one of the program's best units, Robinson is obviously a great fit for the Aggies' head coaching job. However, he has no experience as a head coach, and it's unknown whether the program is ready to take a risk on him.

Is Elijah Robinson ready for the job in the long term?

Appearing in a maroon-and-white blazer with TP lapel pins in honor of the late Terry Price during his news conference on Monday, Elijah Robinson reinstated his commitment to doing the best job in the role. He believes the Aggies have a team that can get the job done.

“Every day you're fighting for the inches. That’s real,” Robinson said Monday. “We have a group of guys that will do everything possible to gain that inch. We’re going to do everything possible to make sure our guys can do what’s necessary to get that inch.”

While it appears that Robinson's words were referring to the rest of the 2023 college football season, he definitely won't rule out the possibility of taking the role in the long term. However, if he's not considered for the job, he intends to remain with the program as long as the next coach is willing to have him.

“This has been the place I’ve been the longest outside of my alma mater,” Robinson said. “When me and my family moved here, we fell in love with being here. My wife loves it here. My kids love being here. So do I. So, I am not looking to leave Texas A&M. I would love to be here."

Without a doubt, Elijah Robinson's performance in the final two games of the season will have a role to play in the decision to give him the job permanently. The ball is in his court.