Will Florida State qualify for CFP? Jordan Travis injury dents FSU's hope for 2023 season

The Florida State Seminoles continue to remain the only unbeaten team in the ACC after clinching a 58-13 win over the FCS team the North Alabama Lions. Despite the Lions taking an early lead, Florida State found their composure in the second quarter, which led to a string of touchdowns that shifted the result in their favor.

With this win, the Seminoles are one of the contenders for the college football playoff rankings. But there is one issue that occurred during this Week 12 game that may hamper their national championship dreams, that is the injury sustained by their starting QB, Jordan Travis. How will this affect Florida State's chances of making it to the CFP?

Will Florida State qualify for CFP?

At the moment, there are five unbeaten power five teams who look like strong contenders for the playoffs. If you consider Oregon, Texas and Alabama in the mix (one loss each), then there are eight contenders. The Seminoles have two more games remaining in the regular season before the selection committee's final rankings.

If Florida State goes on to secure an unbeaten 13-0 regular season, then they should be a strong contender for a playoff berth. But the selection committee also takes into account injuries to players in their selection. Thus, the injury sustained by Jordan Travis could be a drawback, as the committee needs to select the best four teams in the country.

In the NFL, it does not matter if a player suffers a major injury at the end of the season prior to the playoffs. But when it comes to college football, this decision is subjective in nature, as the goal of the playoff is to find the best national team. So there may be a chance that the Seminoles will be overshadowed by the remaining contenders for the playoffs.

The CFP committee has a real problem in their hands this season. This may be the first time that such a situation has arisen in the modern era of football. If the injury to Jordan Travis does cost the Seminoles a playoff berth, then it may become one of the unluckiest moments in the history of college football.

Florida State faces the Florida Gators in Week 13

Next week, the Seminoles will face the Florida Gators, who also saw their starting QB Graham Mertz suffer a collarbone fracture during their game against Missouri. The Gators are one game shy of being bowl-eligible. With just one game remaining in the regular season, they are in a tough spot heading into Week 13.

With both teams relying on their backup quarterbacks, it will be interesting to see who emerges victorious in what will be an interesting battle on the gridiron.