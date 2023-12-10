Will Jayden Daniels play in the Bowl Game? LSU QB status explored 

Many LSU fans will be wondering if their star quarterback, Jayden Daniels, will make a final appearance before leaving college football. The quarterback just had a great season by winning the Heisman Trophy, defeating Washington's Michael Penix Jr., Oregon's Bo Nix, and Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr.

Regarding his participation in the Tiger's Bowl game, the player and the coaching staff have been coy about offering a final answer. Last week, head coach Chip Kelly offered the following update on the situation:

"He has not. He’s unfortunately had a death in the family and was gone for a few days," Kelly said. "I spoke with him yesterday. He clearly knows the pros and cons of this decision, and I do too. Who wouldn’t want him to play? Everybody wants to see Jayden Daniels play one last time, he’s gotta make a decision, clearly, and I see both sides of it."

"We’ll provide him with all the things necessary for him to make a decision, but he hasn’t gotten that level yet."

It seems clear that the player's decision is affected by matters beyond those that happen on the field or are related to the game in any way.

Will Jayden Daniels play in the Bowl Game in 2024?

As of right now, there isn't a definitive answer either way, although it has been confirmed that the player's decision could be affected by some personal distress his family is suffering. According to head coach Chip Kelly, Jayden Daniels hasn't made a decision yet.

ReliaQuest Bowl 2024 schedule

The LSU Tigers will take on the Wisconsin Badgers in this year's ReliaQuest Bowl. The game will be played at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on January 1st at noon Eastern Time.

The Tigers open up as 10.5-point favorites. You can watch the game on ESPN2