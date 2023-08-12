Will Stanford join the ACC? Exploring the alternatives for the Pac-4 school in the latest board meeting

Stanford is one of the four teams left in the Pac-12 after the conference witnessed a mass exodus of its members. With the conference struggling to survive, the Atlantic Coast Conference was an option for the Stanford Cardinal but that doesn't look likely anymore.

Reports suggest the ACC voted against the addition of California(Cal) and Stanford as the conference faces the possibility of seeing some of its top schools take the exit door. Stanford continue to explore their options in the midst of Pac-12's impending collapse.

College football insider Jim Williams reports nothing has changed for the four remaining Pac-12 teams so far. Stanford, Cal, Oregon State and Washington State remain in limbo concerning their future in college athletics after the mass exodus in the league.

The options available for the Pac-12 teams

After the exit of six more schools from the Pac-12 a few weeks ago, the four remaining teams in the conference convene to discuss their situation amid the uncertainties. The four schools agreed to work on a solution regarding their future together going forward.

Rebuilding the Pac-12 remains an option for the four teams. However, timing does not favor this as it is harder for Group of Five teams to exit their conference in time for 2024. A merger with the Mountain West Conference has been considered, but talks haven't progressed much.

The American Athletic Conference recently indicated that it would be ready to absorb the four remaining Pac-12 teams into its league. The Group of Five conference wants to take advantage of the team's prominence in a bid to secure a more lucrative television deal.

Quite a number of options are available for consideration for the four Pac-12 schools and it is to be seen which of the options they eventually settle for.

Stanford might go alone if Pac-12 isn't rebuilt

According to Jim Williams, Stanford is now more open to seeing the Pac-12 rebuilt after the university was rejected by the ACC. Stanford wants to see teams from the Group of Five come into the conference or they will go alone in resolving their future.

Without a doubt, rebuilding the Pac-12 appears to be the best option for the four teams. It helps in retaining the Power Five status, which holds huge leverage in the world of college sports. However, poaching teams from the Group of Five appears a difficult task at the moment.

There are also indications that the university might decide to stay independent. The world of college sports will keep an eye on how Stanford and the other three Pac-12 schools get to resolve their future.