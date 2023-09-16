Wyoming vs. Texas Prediction & Betting Tips - September 16 | College Football Week 3

The Wyoming Cowboys will head to Texas to play the Longhorns on Saturday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. ET.

Wyoming is currently 2-0 this season and will be playing its first road game of the season. The Cowboys opened up the season with a 35-33 overtime win over Texas Tech and in Week 2, beat Portland State 31-17.

Texas, meanwhile, shocked many last week as the Longhorns went into Alabama and beat the Crimson Tide 34-24. In Week 1, Texas beat Rice 37-10. With Quinn Ewers under center, the Longhorns have one of the best rosters in all of college football and are the favorites to win the Big 12.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Given that Texas is coming off a massive win and are big favorites against Wyoming, Ewers called a players-only meeting to get them refocused, according to head coach Steve Sarkisian.

"Interestingly enough, I got a text from Quinn 'Do you mind if we have a players-only meeting Tuesday morning before we start.' And so, of course. The fact that Quinn, that leadership committee wanted to have a players-only meeting to make sure that they were reiterating the message about getting refocused on what we need to do this week I thought was a great sign for us."

Wyoming vs. Texas head-to-head record

Wyoming and Texas have played each other five times with the last meeting in 2012. The Longhorns have won all five matchups and are averaging over 32 points per game against the Cowboys.

Wyoming vs. Texas prediction

Texas is a massive 29-point favorite here but this could be a spot the Longhorns don't look as good, following their massive win over Alabama. Quinn Ewers did call a players-only meeting to hopefully get the team back on track.

Wyoming's offense is solid, as the Cowboys were able to have their way with Texas Tech and upset them. They should be able to score here, as this feels like a letdown spot for the Longhorns, in a game they still win but don't cover the 29 points.

Prediction: Texas 37, Wyoming 20

Wyoming vs. Texas Betting Tips

Tip 1: Wyoming +29 -110

Tip 2: Over 48.5 -110

Poll : Who do you think covers the spread? Wyoming Texas 0 votes