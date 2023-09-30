Xavier Weaver Injury Update: Is the Colorado WR playing today against USC?

Xavier Weaver became one of the players to join Colorado's growing injury list after appearing to be hobbled late in the blowout loss to Oregon in Week 4. He has since then been a major doubt for the Buffaloes' Pac-12 matchup against No. 8 USC in Week 5.

Weaver has been a crucial member of Deion Sanders' Colorado team since arriving at Boulder during the offseason. He leads the Pac-12 in number of receptions with 34 and ranks second in receiving yards with 461. He had made a name for himself as one of the best receivers in Pac-12.

Is Xavier Weaver playing against USC?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

The status of Xavier Weaver for USC wasn't revealed during the week and there were a lot of rumors on the possibility of him playing. However, sources revealed to ABC that the wide receiver is likely to feature for the Buffaloes this weekend when they square up against USC.

While this is not a confirmation from the team, it does offer a bit of hope for Colorado fans as they face another stern test against USC. The Buffaloes are hoping to avoid consecutive losses after the disappointing 42-6 defeat to Oregon in Eugene last week.

Xavier Weaver has formed superb chemistry with Shedeur Sanders after they both arrived at the program earlier this year. The quarterback-receiver relationship was crucial to Colorado securing victories in their first three games of the season, and they will hope it helps bring out something positive this weekend as well.

Colorado’s growing injury list

Colorado has lost some of its top players to injury this season and this could prove crucial in the games moving forward. The Buffaloes started the season brilliantly against all odds, winning their first three games, but injuries have reduced their roster strength.

The Buffaloes lost Travis Hunter to injury after a collision with Henry Blackburn during the Rocky Mountain Showdown in Week 3. The two-way star, who was reported to have a lacerated liver, is expected to be out for a couple of weeks, which rules him out of the USC game.

Shilo Sanders is doubtful for Saturday's game against USC, and according to ESPN, he is not expected to participate in the match. The Jackson State transfer suffered a serious internal injury against Oregon in Week 4, which resulted in him reportedly urinating blood.