Former Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban wasn't a fan of Brock Purdy as a high school recruit.

Purdy was a three-star quarterback coming out of high school and had offers from Kansas, UCF, Boise State, Texas A&M and Iowa State, among others, and committed to the Cyclones.

One school that didn't offer Purdy a scholarship was Alabama, but the quarterback visited the campus on Jan. 26, 2018.

However, during Purdy's visit, Saban didn't even attend his workout. Instead, an assistant coach led it, and Purdy's high school coach, Preston Jones, said Saban wasn't impressed by the film. However, Saban, who won seven national championships, did briefly meet Purdy during his visit to Tuscaloosa.

“Brock told me, ‘He didn’t really know me, Coach,’” Jones said, via The Athletic. “(Saban said), ‘You’re below average in height. Your arm strength is whatever. Your accuracy is average.’ And as soon as he mentioned the accuracy, Brock knew right away: ‘This guy doesn’t know me.’ Because, if anything, that’s his strength. He goes, ‘Coach, he didn’t know who I was.’”

After the visit, Brock Purdy chose Iowa State, where he was the Cyclones starting quarterback for three full seasons but played in four.

With the Cyclones, Purdy went 29-17 as a starter, throwing for 12,170 yards, 81 touchdowns and 33 interceptions.

Brock Purdy impresses in Super Bowl

Although Brock Purdy wasn't recruited by Nick Saban at Alabama, he played well enough in college to be drafted with the final pick in the 2022 NFL draft by the San Francisco 49ers.

Purdy ended up winning the starting job and, in his second year, led the 49ers to the Super Bowl. Although San Francisco lost 25-22 in overtime to the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday's big game, the quarterback impressed Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.

“The zones, I just think their wideouts and quarterback are so good at their timing routes, and Brock Purdy is really good,” Spagnuolo said, via MMQB. “He knew when we were in certain things, and he found seams.”

In Super Bowl 58, Purdy went 23 for 38 for 255 yards and a touchdown, and after the game, he was very emotional about falling short in the big moment.

“Obviously, it sucks. You wanna win it for that kinda guy,” Purdy said of Niners coach Kyle Shanahan, via SI. “He’s a great coach. Everybody wants to go to war with that guy … we want to win for him.

“Obviously, the older guys. The vets. Trent Williams. Arik Armstead. All the guys that have been through it, and you want to win for them, but it starts with coach, that’s who I hurt for.

“And I hurt for all the other guys, our whole team, with what we’ve been through the last year, hasn’t been easy. For it to go like that, where it’s close at the end, it’s tough. I’m still trying to wrap my mind around it.”

Although the 49ers fell short in Super Bowl 58, the team does have Brock Purdy returning as its quarterback for his third season in 2024.