American Rust Season 2: Full cast list

The popular American crime drama series American Rust is scheduled to premiere its second season on March 28, 2024. The show originally aired on Showtime in 2021, and Amazon revived the series, commencing its return after a three-year hiatus.

American Rust is based on the novel of the same name by Philipp Meyer. Fans were first introduced to the sleepy Pennsylvanian town that Chief Del Harris (Jeff Daniels) oversees in season 1 of the beloved television series, and it's a place full of surprises.

The official synopsis of the second season reads:

"Del Harris (Jeff Daniels) and Grace Poe (Maura Tierney) try to rebuild their lives after the harrowing events of Season One. Season Two picks up with a string of seemingly unrelated murders, hinting at a much larger conspiracy that threatens everyone in this small, tight-knit town."

Season 2 of the series, titled American Rust: Broken Justice, will see the return of prominent cast members like Jeff Daniels, Maura Tierney, and Rob Yang, among others. Here is a complete look at the cast for the upcoming season of American Rust on Prime Video.

American Rust: Broken Justice - Jeff Daniels, Maura Tierney, and Mark Pellegrino reprise their roles in Season 2

1) Jeff Daniels as Chief Del Harris

Jeff Daniels at the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (image via Getty)

Veteran actor Jeff Daniels reprises his role as the Chief of Buell's Police, Del Harris. He is a seasoned law enforcement officer who has navigated challenges in his job while dealing with his dilemmas. The first season of American Rust saw him romantically entangled with Grace Poe, whose son was accused of murder.

Daniels is most known for his role as Jim Carrey's partner in the 1994 cult film Dumb and Dumber. The two-time Emmy Award-winning actor has also appeared in critically acclaimed films and series like Purple Rose of Cairo, Heartburn, Godless, and The Newsroom.

2) Maura Tierney as Grace Poe

Maura Tierney Visits The IMDb Show (image via Getty)

Maura Tierney plays the role of Grace Poe, a resident of Buell, Pennsylvania. The first season saw her dealing with her son Billy, as he gets charged with murder. She is estranged from her husband and is engaged in a romantic relationship with Jeff.

Tierney is known for her roles in films and series like The Report, The Iron Claw, and The Affair.

3) Mark Pellegrino as Virgil Poe

Mark Pellegrino plays Virgil Poe, a gritty character who is Grace's estranged husband and Billy's father. He often gets in the way of Grace's relationship and embodies an intimidating character in the series.

Pellegrino has previously appeared in films and series like Mulholland Drive, Beirut, Supernatural, and Locke & Key.

American Rust - Other members of the cast

Along with Jeff Daniels and Maura Tierney, the series features a talented cast. Alex Neustaedter is returning to his role as Billy Poe, Grace's son. Joining him are David Alvarez as Isaac English and Bill Camp as his father, Henry English.

Other members of the cast include:

Julia Mayorga as Lee English

Alex Neustaedter as Billy Poe

Rob Yang as Deputy Steve Park

Dallas Roberts as Jackson Berg

Clea Lewis as Jillian

Nicole Chanel Williams as JoJo

Federico Rodriguez as Alejandro

The cast for season 2 also includes Luna Lauren Velez, Marc Menchaca, Nick Sandow, Britian Seibertr, Christopher Denham, Amelia Workman, Leon Addison Brown, and Sara Lindsey.

Stay tuned for the premiere of American Rust: Broken Justice on Amazon Prime Video on March 28, 2024.