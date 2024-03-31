Knuckles on Paramount+: Full cast and character list

Knuckles is an upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog spin-off series. The series will premiere on Paramount+ on April 26, 2024. Knuckles follows the eponymous character following the events of Sonic the Hedgehog 2, where the character was first introduced.

The official synopsis of the upcoming series reads:

"The new live-action series will follow Knuckles (Idris Elba) on a hilarious and action-packed journey of self-discovery as he agrees to train Wade (Adam Pally) as his protégé and teach him the ways of the Echidna warrior."

This series will be the precursor to the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog 3 film, which is scheduled to release on December 20, 2024. The six-episode series will premiere all of its episodes on April 26, 2024.

Viewers will see Idris Elba reprise his role as the hot-headed, anthropomorphic red echidna. He will be joined by Adam Pally's Wade Whipple as he gets accustomed to life on Earth. Here is a complete look at the cast for the upcoming Paramount+ series.

Knuckles on Paramount+ will see Idris Elba voicing the echidna, along with Scott Mescudi in an exciting role

1) Idris Elba as Knuckles the Echidna

British actor Idris Elba first voiced the character in Sonic the Hedgehog 2, when Knuckles was first introduced in the Sonic universe. The spinoff focuses on the character's story arc, which will likely add more depth to the plot of the upcoming third Sonic the Hedgehog film.

Elba rose to fame for portraying Stringer Bell in the acclaimed HBO series The Wire. He has since appeared in popular films like Beasts of No Nation, Thor, Finding Dory, and Luther, among others.

2) Adam Pally as Wade Whipple

Adam Pally has been portraying Wade Whipple since the first Sonic the Hedgehog (2020) film. Wade Whipple is the deputy sheriff of Green Hills and Tom's best friend. He gets a more prominent role in the upcoming series as he gets trained under the Echidna.

Adam Pally is best known for his role as Max Blum in Happy Endings. He has also played roles in series and films like The Mindy Project, Making History, and Iron Man 3.

3) Scott Mescudi as Agent Mason

Scott Mescudi is a man of many talents, and the prolific musician, well-known as Kid Cudi, is playing the role of Agent Mason in the series. He is working for The Buyer, a person who wants to harness the power of the echidna. As seen in the trailer, he is already sporting a glove that can punch with power equivalent to the echidna.

The Grammy Award-winning musician has also appeared in films and television series like Entergalactic, Don't Look Up, and Young Love.

Knuckles - Other members of the cast

Joining Idris Elba, Adam Pally, and Scott Mescudi are Carry Elwes as 'Pistol' Pete Whipple, Eddie Patterson as Wanda Whipple, and Stockard Channing as Wendy Whipple. Pete is a relative of Wade Whipple, while Wanda and Wendy are Wade's sister and mother, respectively.

The other members of the cast in the upcoming series are:

Julian Barratt as Jack Sinclair

Ellie Taylor as Agent Willoughby: an agent working for The Buyer

Rory McCann as The Buyer (a former associate of Doctor Robotnik)

Tika Sumpter as Maddie Wachowski

Ben Schwartz as Sonic the Hedgehog

Colleen O'Shaughnessey as Miles "Tails" Prower

Christopher Lloyd as Pachacamac

Stay tuned for the premiere of Knuckles on Paramount+ on April 26, 2024.