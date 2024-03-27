The Spider Within: A Spider-Verse Story explained- Why is Miles Morales struggling?

The Spider Within: A Spider-Verse Story premiered on YouTube a while ago. The YouTube short film, with a runtime of less than 8 minutes, focuses solely on the character of Miles Morales. In the short film, Miles Morales (Spider-Man) appears to be struggling with school pressures and expectations from adults.

The short film, staying true to its moniker, showcases Miles in a conflicted situation. Notably, throughout the film, we witness him coming to terms with his reality of being Spider-Man. Not only this, The Spider Within: A Spider-Verse Story also highlights Morales' struggle to bring balance in his life given his alternate superhero persona.

What happened to Miles Morales in The Spider Within: A Spider-Verse Story?

A still of Miles Morales from the short film. (Image via YouTube/@SonyPicturesEntertainment)

From the very herald of the short film, we witness that Miles' grades are a concern. Moreover, there's a recurring emphasis on focus and application, suggesting Miles is perceived as underperforming or distracted. This is particularly highlighted by his interactions with his father, Jeff Morales. Notably, Jeff's advice to "keep your head on a swivel" implied a need for Miles to be aware and vigilant.

Furthermore, Miles is shown to be perpetually overwhelmed with the weight of expectations. There are constant voices overlapping in his head that represent his internal conflicts or the psychological toll of balancing life as a teenager and a superhero.

With such a portrayal, The Spider Within: A Spider-Verse Story explores the theme of identity. The dialogues, such as "Focus, Miles, Focus," paint a picture of a young individual navigating the complexities of growing up while also dealing with the unique pressures of a secret superhero life.

Did Miles Morales face "The Spider Within"?

A still of Miles Morales from the short film. (Image via YouTube/@SonyPicturesEntertainment)

By the end of The Spider Within: A Spider-Verse Story, we witness Miles Morales indeed facing "The Spider Within" even though it happens in a dream.

When Jeff asked Miles to watch a movie with him, the latter rejected the proposal because of tiredness. Thereafter, Miles lies on his bed and faces a black skeletal figure, who is presumably his alternate persona.

Following this, Miles faces off his alternate persona in the subway. To his surprise, his other self transforms into a humungous spider, which comes after Miles. As Miles is flabbergasted, the giant spider takes the form of many minuscule spiders. Notably, the tiny spiders cling tenaciously to Miles's body, who, in turn, is attempting to get rid of them frantically.

Soon, the spiders disappear, and Miles comes to terms with his reality. Subsequently, he goes to his father, and both of them go out for a walk, where Miles discusses his personal life with him. The final lines about needing air and discussing problems, particularly about "homework and girls," humanize Miles, showcasing typical teenage concerns amidst his extraordinary circumstances.

The spider symbolism in The Spider Within: A Spider-Verse Story

At the conclusion of The Spider Within: A Spider-Verse Story, we understand that the spider symbolizes Miles' internal struggle. The black skeletal figure is an embodiment of his alternate persona or inner fears. This confrontation escalates dramatically in the subway, where his other self morphs into a colossal spider, pursuing him relentlessly.

This transformation into numerous tiny spiders, which adhere to him stubbornly, symbolizes Miles' inner battle with his superhero self. Moreover, his frantic attempts to rid himself of these spiders mirror his struggle to reconcile his ordinary life with the extraordinary demands of his alter ego.

Therefore, the dream sequence is a powerful metaphor for Miles facing his fears and the complexities of his dual identity, a notable theme central to his character arc.

The Spider Within: A Spider-Verse Story is available to watch on YouTube.