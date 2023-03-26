What is Amazon Prime's The Consultant about? Story origins explored

Amazon Prime Video's newest addition, The Consultant, has piqued the interest of viewers and critics alike with its unconventional storyline and exceptional cast. The show stars the talented Christoph Waltz, known for his critically acclaimed performances in films like Inglourious Basterds and Django Unchained.

In The Consultant, he portrays a unique and intriguing character that promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats. The Consultant follows the life of a corporate consultant who uses his exceptional problem-solving skills to tackle various challenges his clients face.

The show's off-beat plot and quirky characters have captivated audiences, leading to rave reviews from critics and viewers alike.

The Consultant revolves around a struggling gaming company

The story behind Amazon Prime's new series (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

The Consultant is a gripping television series that is derived from a captivating novel by Bentley Little. The show revolves around a struggling gaming company that seeks the help of a consultant named Regus Patoff.

Regus' sudden appearance raises eyebrows among the company's employees, and his unconventional methods cause more than a few concerns.

As the plot unfolds, viewers are taken on a rollercoaster ride of twists and turns as they learn more about Patoff's mysterious past and the secrets he holds. The show's eight episodes are filled with tension and intrigue, leaving audiences on the edge of their seats until the end.

Synopsis of The Consultant - A tale of meticulous management and dark secrets

Delve into the world of meticulous management and hidden darkness (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

The unexpected murder of Compware Games' founder, Sang Woo, sets off a chain of events that plunge the company into turmoil. Amidst the chaos, Regus Patoff takes control of Sang Woo's orders. Though he proves to be a skilled and meticulous manager, his unorthodox management style and enigmatic demeanor put him at odds with the employees.

As the story unfolds, we see events through the eyes of two key characters - Elaine Hayman and Craig Horne. Elaine, who works as Sang Woo's assistant, becomes a creative liaison while Craig is a game coder and developer. Intrigued by Patoff's arrival, they investigate his past and stumble upon a startling discovery - a contract signed with the founder of another company.

Further research reveals a disturbing pattern - Patoff has been a consultant to other companies that have mysteriously lost their founders. Despite this revelation, Patoff's unique ideas show promising results as the company turns its fortunes around.

But as his oddities become more apparent, including his accent and inability to climb stairs, it becomes clear that his methods are not entirely ethical.

Anticipating season 2 of The Consultant

Counting down to the highly anticipated season 2 of the series (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

In the final episode of The Consultant season 1, Regus Patoff, a business turnaround specialist, looks for new clients. He meets Rebecca, the founder of Pterodactyl, and her untimely death shortly after suggests that Patoff has found his next project.

However, many unanswered questions remain about Patoff's past and the services he offers.

Viewers of season 1 were left wondering about Patoff's mysterious gold skeleton, his true identity, and his background. In season 2, we hope to learn more about Patoff's history and unique approach to helping struggling businesses.

Additionally, the show could explore the extent of Patoff's involvement with Sang Woo's murder and the other services he provides.

Season 2 of the show has the potential to delve deeper into the intriguing character of Regus Patoff and provide satisfying answers to the many questions raised in the previous season.

