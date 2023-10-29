The 29th match of the ICC 2023 World Cup will see hosts India go up against England at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday.

Both teams have had contrasting campaigns so far. While India are placed second with five wins from as many games, the defending champions languish at the bottom with only one win to their name.

England will have to bounce back against the Men in Blue to keep themselves alive in the competition. Rohit Sharma and company, on the other hand, will look to keep the momentum going as the tournament slowly inches towards the business end.

The wicket in Lucknow is expected to be dry, and spinners are likely to milk a lot of turn out of it. However, there would be runs for batters as well if they could spend some time in the middle and get used to the wicket.

Both teams have batters who have scored plenty of runs on such pitches. Thus, an enticing battle between batters and slower bowlers awaits fans in Lucknow on Sunday.

On that note, let's take a look at three players who could score the most runs in today's India vs England clash.

#1 Virat Kohli

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli has been at his absolute best in the ODI World Cup so far. He is currently the fifth-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 354 runs from five matches at an average of 118.

Kohli showed his mastery in the two run-chases against Bangladesh and New Zealand. He remained unbeaten on 103 against the Bangla Tigers and missed another hundred by a mere five runs against the Blackcaps.

Kohli has proved why he is arguably the best batter of the current generation. With the current ODI World Cup probably his last, Kohli will look to keep the form going and make this tournament memorable.

Although he has struggled to get going in the last three games, former England skipper Joe Root has been one of their best batters in the competition. He has accumulated 175 runs from five matches, including two half-centuries.

Root has plenty of experience playing in these conditions and will fancy himself to play a big knock against India. Besides, he is also an excellent player of spin bowling, which would be an added advantage for him on a dry Lucknow wicket.

He also enjoys a terrific record against India, scoring 470 runs in 11 ODI innings at an average of 47, including five fifties.

#3 Rohit Sharma

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma, who was lacking big scores ahead of the multi-nation competition, has peaked at the right time. Barring the game against Australia, Rohit has scored runs against all teams.

His ability to accumulate quick runs at the top has made the job of the middle order relatively easy. Rohit has amassed 311 runs in five games at an average of 62.20 and a superb strike rate of 133.48.

With the knockouts approaching thick and fast, Rohit will look forward to continuing his form going and make the most the of the tournament.