3 most adorable videos of MS Dhoni having fun with his dogs

MS Dhoni is a nature lover. The former Indian captain has said multiple times that he does not use his smartphone much, but prefers spending time in the nature instead. He loves farming and also has a few pet dogs.

Dhoni rarely posts photos or videos on social media platforms, but whenever he does, they are either related to his farming, pets, his daughter or ads. Although the Chennai Super Kings captain has achieved so much on the cricket field, fans will see very few posts of him celebrating his success on social media.

Speaking of MS Dhoni's social media posts, in this listicle, we will look at the three Instagram videos shared by him where he can be seen having fun with his pet dogs.

#1 MS Dhoni celebrates 42nd birthday with pet dogs at his farmhouse

Dhoni celebrated his 42nd birthday last Friday (July 7). Instead of having a big party, Dhoni decided to have a cake-cutting ceremony at his farmhouse. His four pet dogs watched him on as he cut the cake.

The Chennai Super Kings captain gave small pieces of cake to them one by one. The Instagram clip went viral as soon as Dhoni uploaded it, gaining 8.4 million likes.

#2 Dhoni shares a compilation of hugging, training and catching practice

Back in August 2018, Dhoni shared a clip of himself spending quality time with his pet dogs. The wicketkeeper-batter trained his dogs and also gave them catching practice with a tennis ball.

Dhoni highlighted in the caption how the unconditional love from his dogs is priceless. The post has got over 2 million likes.

#3 Dhoni trains Zoya

In November 2017, Dhoni trained his pet Dutch Shepherd and Husky at his farmhouse. He ran beside the dogs as they jumped through a circle-like structure.

MS Dhoni wrote in the caption that he was training the Dutch Shepherd named Zoya. His Husky Lily, meanwhile, cheered her during the training.

