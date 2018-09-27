Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 current Indian players who might have been better captains than Virat Kohli

Atharva Apte
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
98   //    27 Sep 2018, 16:59 IST

England v India: Specsavers 5th Test - Day Two

Virat Kohli has been a great leader for Team India ever since he assumed captaincy. His aggressive style is quite opposite to his predecessor captain MS Dhoni and many thought it that it would let him down as the captain in his early days. However, it has worked well so far and India have tasted a lot of success under his regime.

He has won 22 tests, 39 ODIs and 11 T20Is as a captain so far and averages more than 100 in India's ODI wins when he is leading the team. The numbers are quite phenomenal and there is a little doubt that Kohli, the leader, is India's prime batsman across all formats.

However, his selections as a captain have been under the scanner in recent times which has cost team India many games. Even though he has been great with the bat, his leadership has not always been on point. Also, when it comes to reviews, Virat has been very poor and often gets it wrong.

Now the question remains, which of the other players from the current Indian team could have better captains than Virat Kohli? We will find out here.

#3 Ajinkya Rahane

India v South Africa - ICC Twenty20 World Cup Warm Up

The right-handed batsman from Mumbai and India's current vice-captain in Test cricket is a great captaincy material in all formats of the game. Very unlike a modern-day cricketer with neither fancy hairstyles nor tattoos on his arms, Rahane's simplicity in his personality has trickled down into his game.

The silky stroke-player is the only the second Indian cricketer to win his first match as the captain in all three formats of the game after Virender Sehwag. He is the captain of his IPL side Rajasthan Royals. Rahane made his captaincy debut for India in July 2015 and led his team to a 3-0 whitewash over Zimbabwe and began his captaincy career in style.

Thereafter, he captained India in two T20Is, winning one of them. In Test cricket, Rahane has captained India twice and has ended up winning on both occasions. The Mumbaikar has certainly got all the credentials of a good captain and would have been a very able leader had he got a fair chance to lead India. His captaincy skills give the team great assurance in Virat's absence though.


