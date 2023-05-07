3 current RR players that used to play for SRH

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are up against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 52 of the Tata IPL on Sunday, May 7. Both teams have been struggling for form lately and will be trying to change that by emerging on the right side of the result in tonight's fixture.

Fourth-placed Royals, who had an excellent start to the tournament, have lost their momentum in the last few games. After winning four out of their first five matches, the Royals have suffered four defeats in their last five games.

Their middle-order has looked out of touch lately with the likes of Shimron Hetmyer, Sanju Samson and Devdutt Padikkal struggling for runs. They will be looking to bounce back from their humiliating defeat against GT in their last game.

On the other hand, SRH have won just one out of their last five encounters. They too have been struggling with their batting with the likes of Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brooks and Rahul Tripathi out of form. The heartbreaking loss they suffered against KKR in their last game will hurt them a lot.

Thus, with both teams struggling for form in recent matches, this match promises to be a riveting encounter. Several of the RR stars have been former SRH players, which has further added to the excitement of this contest.

On that note, let us take a look at three current RR players that used to play for SRH.

#1. Trent Boult

Trent Boult was picked by SRH for his maiden IPL season in 2015 after a phenomenal show in the 2015 ICC World Cup. He played for the franchise between 2015 and 2016. In eight matches for SRH, he took 10 wickets. He later went on to play for KKR, DC and MI. He was picked by the Royals for ₹8 crores in the 2022 IPL Auction.

In 24 matches for the franchise, he has picked up 26 wickets. He has often provided the initial breakthrough his side in the Powerplay. He will be looking to perform well against his former side.

#2. Jason Holder

One of the best all-rounders in world cricket, Jason Holder played for SRH in the 2015, 2020 and the 2021 editions. He was picked as a replacement for the injured Mitchell Marsh in IPL 2020. In 15 matches for SRH, he picked up 30 wickets and scored 151 runs. Holder has played for CSK, SRH, KKR, LSG and RR in his IPL career.

He was picked by the Royals ahead of IPL 2023. He has had an underwhelming season so far this year. In eight matches, he has picked up just four wickets at an economy rate of 9.96. In the two opportunities he has had to bat he has scored just 12 runs. Holder will be looking to change that if given the chance against his former side.

#3. Sandeep Sharma

Sandeep Sharma was roped in by the Royals as a replacement for the injured Prasidh Krishna. He made his debut for PBKS in IPL 2013 and continued to play for the franchise till IPL 2017. He played for SRH between 2018 and 2021. In four seasons for SRH, he picked up 41 wickets in 43 matches.

He has plied his trade for SRH, RR and PBKS in his IPL career so far. In eight matches for RR this season, he has picked up eight wickets at an impressive economy rate of 7.80. He will be hoping to put in another fine performance today.

