3 former PBKS players who are now with DC in IPL 2023

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) will be up against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 59 of IPL 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday, May 13. While PBKS are currently eighth in the IPL standings, DC are languishing at the bottom of the table.

It is a must-win game for both teams as a loss here could mean the end of the road for them. Both PBKS and DC have lost their last games against KKR and CSK respectively.

Several current players from both sides have played for the opposing team. Shikhar Dhawan and Kagiso Rabada were some of the top performers for DC in IPL 2019, 2020 and 2021. Such homecoming for players from both sides will add to the excitement of this 'Battle of Equals' in IPL 2023.

On that note, let us take a look at three former players from PBKS that will play for DC today.

#1. Axar Patel (DC)

Axar Patel was initially picked by the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2013. However, he did not get a single game for them and was released by them before IPL 2014. Picked by PBKS in IPL 2014 he stayed with the franchise till 2018. He was one of the most reliable performers for PBKS in those five seasons as he picked up 61 wickets in 68 games for the franchise and often made handy contributions with the bat and in the field too.

He was picked by DC in IPL 2019 and was retained by the franchise at the IPL Mega Auction ahead of IPL 2022. This year he has been very impressive for DC, picking up nine wickets in 11 matches at an excellent economy rate of 6.81 and has scored 267 runs in 11 games at an average of 33.38 and a strike-rate of 138.54.

#2. Ishant Sharma (DC)

Ishant Sharma played for the PBKS between 2017 - 2018. In six matches for the franchise, Sharma failed to pick up even a single wicket and bowled at an economy rate of 9.94. He was picked by DC in IPL 2019 and has since then been an integral part of the franchise.

In six matches this year, he has picked up six wickets at a fine economy rate of 7.53, especially as he bowls in the Poweplay and at the death. He became a hero in the match against GT as he defended 12 runs in the final over against the likes of Hardik Pandya, Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan.

#3. Sarfaraz Khan (DC)

Sarfaraz Khan, who was picked by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2015, has failed to live up to expectations in the IPL. In nine years since he made his debut in the cash-rich league, he has failed to improve his fitness to match the standard of the tournament. He played for PBKS between 2019 and 2020, scoring only 213 runs in 13 matches.

He was picked by DC in IPL 2021 and has played for the franchise since. Sarfaraz Khan is in the middle of yet another poor season as he has scored just 53 runs in four games at an average of 13.25 and a horrible strike-rate of 85.48.

With that, we complete our piece on three former players from PBKS that will play for DC tonight. Can you think of any other former players that will be playing for opposing teams tonight? Let us know in the comments section below.

