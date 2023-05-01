3 former RCB players that are playing for LSG now

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are set to face Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) today at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. While RCB are placed 6th in the points table, LSG are sitting comfortably in 2nd place. However, the congested points table means that RCB and LSG are separated by just one win.

The last match between the two teams was nothing short of spectacular, as LSG chased down a target of 213 off the final ball with just one wicket in hand. While LSG still have a margin of error in this game, RCB will have to win this match or they will have to win all of their remaining games to guarantee an automatic qualification.

The battle between LSG and RCB will involve several familiar foes. Few of LSG's top players have donned RCB's red and gold jersey in the past. Thus, this promises to be an exciting contest.

On that note, let us focus on three players from LSG who used to play for RCB.

#1 KL Rahul

KL Rahul played for RCB in 2013 and 2016. While he barely played a couple of innings in 2013, he impressed everyone in the 2016 season of the IPL. In 14 matches, Rahul stroked 397 runs at a strike rate of 146.49. He missed the 2017 season for RCB due to an injury and was then picked by PBKS in 2018.

#2 Quinton de Kock

Quinton de Kock was traded to Mumbai Indians after IPL 2018 (Image via IPLT20)

In 2018, De Kock played for RCB. In eight matches, the South African keeper-batsman struck 201 runs at an average of 25.12 and a strike rate of 124.07. De Kock managed only one half-century for RCB.

#3 Marcus Stoinis

Marcus Stoinis played for RCB in 2019. In 10 matches, he scored 211 runs at an amazing average of 52.75 and a strike rate of 135.25. However, his bowling left a lot to be desired, as he picked up just 2 wickets in 10 games at an economy rate of 8.70.

Can you think of any other such players? Let us know in the comments section below.

