3 most iconic ODIs hosted by Wankhede Stadium, venue of 2023 World Cup semifinal 

The 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup is now less than 100 days away and yesterday, the ICC released the marquee tournament's schedule. India will host the quadrennial event in which 10 teams will compete over a period of six weeks to win cricket's ultimate prize.

The ICC and BCCI have selected 10 venues for the tournament which will comprise 48 matches. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the big finale. The two semi-finals will be held in Kolkata (Eden Gardens) and Mumbai (Wankhede Stadium), two of the most iconic cricket stadiums in the country.

The Wankhade Stadium in Mumbai, the venue for the first semi-final has witnessed plenty of iconic games in the past and fans could be in for some more classics during the World Cup. On that note, here's a look at three of the most iconic ODIs hosted by the Wankhede Stadium:

#1 India vs Sri-Lanka (2011 World Cup Final)

In frame, MS Dhoni and Kumar Sangakkara

This has to be the most iconic game to have been played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Batting first, Sri-Lanka compiled a score of 274, led by a magnificent century by Mahela Jayawardena. The Lankans lost an early wicket in the form of Upul Tharanga but Kumar Sangakkara, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Nuwan Kulasekara, and Thisara Perera stepped up with important contributions. Perera provided Sri Lanka with a fabulous finish, scoring 22 runs off just 9 deliveries.

In the second innings, India lost both of their openers, Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar, inside the first seven overs. Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli then shared a stand worth 83 runs to stabilize the innings.

Post Kohli's dismissal, Gambhir shared another crucial 109-run partnership, this time with skipper MS Dhoni. Gambhir was dismissed for 97 after which Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh gave the run-chase its final touches. Dhoni smashed a Nuwan Kulasekara delivery over long-on for six to win India the World Cup.

#2 India vs Australia, 2007

Zaheer Khan and Murali Kartik ecstatic after taking India across the line

This was the seventh and final game of an ODI series between India and Australia in 2007. India had already conceded the series but had a lot of pride to play for. The Aussies batted first and were bowled out for 193 runs in 41.3 overs as Murali Kartik picked up six wickets whilst conceding just 27 runs in what was a terrific performance from the then 31-year old.

In response, India got off to a disastrous start, as they were reduced to 8-2 inside four overs, which became 64-6 after 18.5 overs. Robin Uthappa and Harbhajan Singh then shared a 65-run stand to bail India out of trouble.

Eventually, a brilliant 52-run stand between Murali Kartik and Zaheer Khan took India across the line. Murali Kartik was deservingly adjudged as the player-of-the-match.

#3 India vs England, 2002

Harbhajan Singh bowled really well in this game

This was the sixth and final game of an ODI series between India and England in 2002. Batting first, the vistors scored 255 in 49.1 overs, thanks to a fine 95 by Marcus Trescothick. Nasser Hussain (41) and Andrew Flintoff (40) also made valuable contributions. For India, Harbhajan Singh picked up a superb five-wicket haul while Sourav Ganguly and Javagal Srinath bagged two wickets each.

In the chase, India lost Sachin Tendulkar early but were in control of the game. At one point, they were at 191-3 before a massive collapse. India lost seven wickets for just 59 runs, which eventually cost them the game. England won by five runs to ensure that the series was tied at 3-3.

