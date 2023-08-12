3 Indian batters with the most runs at No. 4 in ODIs since the 2019 World Cup

Déjà vu 2019 and India again have a No. 4 problem ahead of an ODI World Cup. Skipper Rohit Sharma recently said that the issue exists since 2017 when Yuvraj Singh played his last ODI. Some would argue that Ambati Rayudu solved it in 2018 but the team management thwarted the change by picking Vijay Shankar for the 2019 World Cup.

Once again, nine players have played in that position since 2021 but India don't have a solution. There's an Asia Cup and a three-match ODI series against Australia left but what will the team management do?

Will they give chances to Sanju Samson, who hit a 50 in his last game at that position (the first and only half-century at number four in 2023), or stick with under-performing Suryakumar Yadav, despite shifting him down the order to accommodate Samson earlier?

Amid too many questions and hardly any answers, let's have a look at three players who have actually scored the most runs at the position since the 2019 World Cup and where are they currently.

#3 KL Rahul - 189 runs

KL Rahul has batted at No. 4 on just three occasions, once in each in 2021, 2022, and 2023, almost always as a stop-gap measure. In total, he has scored 189 runs in the position at an average of 63.

The first came when Shreyas Iyer got injured in the first of three ODIs during England's tour of India in 2021. Rahul was batting at No. 5 and was promoted temporarily. He stood up to the task brilliantly, scoring 108 (141) against the world champions, albeit in a losing cause.

India promoted Rishabh Pant to the position in the next game as Rahul moved back to No. 5 until West Indies toured India in 2022. This time he didn't play the first ODI of the series due to personal reasons. India tried Suryakumar and Pant together in his absence and did a major overhaul to include all three in the second ODI.

Pant was asked to open the batting with Rohit Sharma while Rahul was slotted at No. 4 and Suryakumar at No. 5. Rahul did well again and scored 49 (48). That might have been India's formula going forward but Rahul strained his hamstring and Pant had to be moved back to the middle-order again.

The last time he played in the position was after India's 10-wicket defeat to Australia in the second ODI this year. India moved Suryakumar from No. 4 to the lower order in the next ODI and promoted Rahul.

This time Rahul only scored 32 (50). That was his last game for India as he got injured again in the IPL.

#2 Rishabh Pant - 360 runs

Pant has 360 runs at number four from 11 innings at an average of 36 since the 2019 World Cup. As seen above, he has always been a part of India's plans and the team has often tried to include him in the 11 somehow, no matter what position he plays in. But he has spent most of his ODI career at No. 4.

His left-handed aggressive game and Test numbers were just too good to be ignored. Perhaps the team even considered him to be Yuvraj Singh's successor.

Pant had played at No. 4 during the 2019 World Cup too (having taken up the job in March 2019) and played there in the next series as well. But since then, he has stayed in and out of the position, despite playing a few good knocks.

He scored a couple of half-centuries against England and South Africa, home and away, respectively, before playing his best ODI knock at Old Trafford - a 113-ball 125 to help India chase 261 despite being 38/3 at one point.

The wicketkeeper-batter gave India so much balance in the middle order but now has been out for a considerable time with injuries he suffered during a tragic accident last December. Pant is currently in rehab and is said to recovering well.

#1 Shreyas Iyer - 805 runs

No player since Yuvraj Singh dominated No. 4 like Shreyas Iyer did. He has more runs in the position than both Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul combined - 805 runs at 47.35.

The right-handed batter took over in December 2019 and in some fashion by scoring 70 runs off 88 balls against West Indies in Chennai. He followed it up with a 53 (32) in the next match, showing both his batting gears which impressed the management.

Shreyas scored three more half-centuries and two hundreds at No. 4. The first ton came against New Zealand at Seddon Park (which was again followed by two half-centuries), a brilliant 107-ball 103. The second was against South Africa at home - 113 (111) to help India chase down 282 in Ranchi.

Shreyas' recurring back injury flared up during the Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia earlier this year and he has missed all cricket since.

Before he got injured, it was almost certain that he would bat at No. 4 at the ODI World Cup. It's now uncertain whether he would be able to recover in time for the tournament.