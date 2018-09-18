3 Indian fast bowlers no one remembers now

Atharva Apte FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 3.39K // 18 Sep 2018, 14:59 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

India has never been known as the country that produces great fast bowlers. The likes of Kapil Dev, Zaheer Khan and their ilk are labelled as all-time greats but barring them, there is hardly anyone who has made big enough impact to be called the greatest of their generation.

In the mid-2000s, India had a crop of young and promising pacers who seemed to have in them what it took to succeed at the international level. Sadly, the careers of these seamers saw a premature end and some of them did not play test cricket for India after the age of 30.

In some cases, the domestic performances too were overlooked and these men found themselves out of the scheme of things and never came back again. Let us take a look at 3 Indian fast bowlers who you perhaps don't remember now.

#3 Sudeep Tyagi

Sudeep Tyagi was an Indian fast bowler who played 4 ODIs for India in the 2009-10 season and a lone T20I. The Indian pacer picked only three wickets in his international career and was never picked again for India.

When he arrived on to the international scene, Tyagi was seen as a bright prospect who could lead the pace attack of India in the years to come. Being quite young at 22 back then, he had age on his side as well. Unfortunately, he could not exploit his talent to the fullest and found himself out of the scheme of things soon.

Surprisingly, the team management too did not give him a long rope when India was in dire need of an exciting fast bowling talent. In domestic cricket, Tyagi has represented Saurashtra and Uttar Pradesh and has played for the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.

1 / 3 NEXT