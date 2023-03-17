3 Indian players who flopped in the 1st ODI vs Australia

Team India were in trouble early in the second innings of the first ODI against Australia at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday, March 17, but managed to grind it out and register a five-wicket win.

KL Rahul was the lead batter in the chase as he essayed a superb unbeaten 75. Ravindra Jadeja contributed in all three departments with aplomb, while the pace duo of Mohammad Shami and Mohammed Siraj grabbed a combined six wickets.

However, others failed to deliver in the series opener. Here are three Indian players who flopped in the first ODI against Australia.

#3 Ishan Kishan

With Rohit Sharma missing the opening game due to family commitments, Ishan Kishan got the opportunity to open the innings alongside fellow double centurion Shubman Gill.

Unlike Gill, though, Kishan hasn't been able to notch up consistent scores since his double ton. The same continued in Mumbai as the southpaw fell in the second over of India's chase for just three runs.

Marcus Stoinis trapped him in front with a regulation inswinger, with the batter completely failing to cover for the movement. Stoinis is handy with the ball, of course, but a Team India opening batter cannot be dismissed in such pedestrian fashion against a bowler of the Aussie all-rounder's caliber.

Kishan is bound to be relegated to the bench for the next ODI and might find it difficult to stage a comeback to the playing XI in the near future.

#2 Suryakumar Yadav

Another batter whose recent ODI form has been underwhelming, Suryakumar Yadav, hasn't been able to crack the 50-over format just yet.

Suryakumar was handed an opportunity to bat at No. 4, with Shreyas Iyer ruled out of the assignment due to a back injury. He lasted just one ball in his first outing of the series, though.

Suryakumar's footwork was totally non-existent as a Mitchell Starc inswinger rapped him high on the pads. The umpire decided against giving SKY out, but the Aussies used the DRS to good effect and sent him on his way.

Unlike Kishan, Suryakumar might get a couple more chances in the series. He needs to deliver immediately, with the likes of Sanju Samson and Rajat Patidar knocking on the door.

#1 Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli, fresh off a daddy hundred in the final Tests against Australia, was expected to be amongst the runs in the first ODI.

Kohli came to the crease with India in a tricky situation, having lost Ishan Kishan early. With the ball moving around prodigiously, the No. 3 batter had an in-form Mitchell Starc to contend with. He struck a superb four to get off the mark, but that was the only confident shot of his innings.

A sequence of three balls saw Starc find his inside-edge, beat his inside-edge and then beat his outside-edge. The end was nigh for Kohli, who missed another inswinger to be trapped plumb in front. He looked all at sea against the left-arm pacer, who troubled both edges.

Kohli will need to quickly find form once again, having been dismissed by Starc for the first time in white-ball cricket.

