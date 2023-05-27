3 international stars who might soon follow Jason Roy in signing an MLC contract

England's explosive opener, Jason Roy has given up on his incremental contract with the England Cricket Board to make himself available for the Major League Cricket (MLC). The inaugural season of the tournament will be held in the United States from July 13-30 at Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas.

Roy, who will turn 33 in July did not have a full-time contract since he is only part of the ODI team. At the moment, there is no international game conflicting with the MLC as far as Roy is concerned and hence, he wanted to explore that opportunity.

However, Roy confirmed that he remains loyal to playing for the Three Lions. The ECB on their part confirmed that Roy signing up for the USA-based league will not in any way, affect his selection in England's ODI team.

Stars like Wanindu Hasaranga, Quinton de Kock and Anrich Nortje have also signed up for the tournament and there will definitely be more in the future.

Here, we look at three international stars who might soon follow Jason Roy in signing an MLC contract:

#1 Reece Topley

Pakistan v England - 4th IT20

Reece Topley's career has been heavily plagued by injuries which have restricted him to just 45 international appearances. Every time he has come close to cementing a spot in England's white-ball teams, an injury has come to hinder his progress.

Topley has seen them all- hand, ankle, and back injuries, including multiple stress fractures. Only recently, he was ruled out of the IPL following a shoulder injury.

News has emerged that he is keen to sign an MLC contract and is currently deliberating upon things. The decision will be subject to his fitness, having undergone surgery on his shoulder last month.

#2 Trent Boult

BBL - Melbourne Stars v Sydney Sixers

New Zealand pacer Trent Boult is another player who could sign up for the inaugural season of MLC. Boult, 33, pulled out of New Zealand's central contract in August last year to make himself available for leagues around the world. As such, he has had a reduced role in international cricket ever since.

He last played for New Zealand in November last year and was recently seen in the IPL, as part of the Rajasthan Royals. He bowled well, especially in the powerplay to secure 13 wickets in 10 appearances.

#3 Adam Zampa

India v Australia - 3rd ODI

Australian leg-spinner, Adam Zampa who recently turned 31 is another name who might be seen in the MLC in July. Zampa is a part of Australia's white-ball squads but is not a member of the test side.

Australia will be facing England in the Ashes series during the MLC, and participation in the league will not be an obstacle for the leg-spinner. Zampa, like Boult, was part of the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2023 and bagged eight scalps in six games.

