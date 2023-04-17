3 IPL hundreds in losing efforts

The Mumbai Indians (MI) defeated the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by five wickets at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on Sunday (April 16). With the result, MI moved to the No. 8 spot while KKR dropped to the fifth position in the table.

MI won the toss and put KKR into bat. Batting first, KKR were in a good position with the scoreboard at 123/4 in 12.5 overs.

Venkatesh Iyer (104 runs off 51 balls) scored a magnificent hundred. The youngster struck six boundaries and nine maximums at a strike rate of 203.92. KKR posted 185/5 at the end of 20 overs which was 20 runs below par. Piyush Chawla (4 - 0 - 19 - 1) was the pick of the bowlers for MI.

In response, MI were off to a flyer at 147/3 in 13.5 overs. Ishan Kishan (58 runs off 25 balls) struck a fine half-century and Suryakumar Yadav (43 runs off 25 balls). Tim David (24 runs off 13 balls) finished the game off as MI chased down the target with 2.2 overs to spare.

It was hard not to feel sympathy for Venkatesh Iyer who struck a fine century but ended up on the losing side. On that note, let us discuss three instances in the IPL when a player scored a hundred but ended up on the losing side.

#1 Virat Kohli (RCB) vs Gujarat Lions, 2016

Batting first, RCB posted a competitive 180/2 at the end of their 20 overs on a slow Rajkot wicket largely thanks to Virat Kohli's (100* runs off 63 balls) first IPL hundred.

This was the first of four IPL hundreds that the 'King' would strike in 2016 and his knock included 11 fours and a six. However, Kohli's hundred came in a losing cause as GL chased down the target in the final over, handing RCB a six-wicket defeat.

#2 Steve Smith (Rising Pune Supergiants) vs Gujarat Lions, 2016

Another modern-day great Steve Smith (101 runs off 54 balls) scored his maiden IPL hundred in a losing cause in the MCA Stadium in Pune.

Batting first, RPS posted a healthy 195/3 at the end of 20 overs. The Australian struck eight fours and five sixes as he took his side close to a total of 200. However, GL were powered by a half-century from Dwayne Smith (63 runs off 37 balls) and quick-fire cameos from Brendon McCullum and Dinesh Karthik to pick up the win in a thrilling last-ball finish.

#3 Sanju Samson (Rajasthan Royals) vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2021

Batting first, PBKS posted a mammoth total of 221/6 at the end of 20 overs on a belter of a wicket at the Wankhede Stadium.

K.L. Rahul (91 runs off 50 balls), Deepak Hooda (64 runs off 28 balls) and Chris Gayle (40 runs off 28 balls), produced the goods with the bat for their side. In response, RR were in all sorts of trouble at 70/3 at 7.3 overs with the likes of Ben Stokes and Jos Butler in the pavilion.

However, newly-appointed captain Sanju Samson (119 runs off 63 balls) took the PBKS attack to the cleaners. With 13 runs needed off the last ball, Arshdeep Singh bowled an excellent over to bring the equation to five runs off one ball, dismissing Samson off the last ball of the innings.

