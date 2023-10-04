The emotional quotient will be sky high for the fans when India play the 2023 ODI World Cup in their home conditions.

The entire nation will have high expectations from the Men in Blue once again for them to do something special that remains unforgettable for a lifetime.

ODI World Cups are special, especially if they happen in India. It brings the entire nation together. Memories for a lifetime are made, and tears are shed on every win or loss.

As a fan, India's loss leaves a deep scar on you at the same time, and with every win, euphoria blows through the roof. And when the team you support tastes the final glory, the world seems like one happy place.

A billion fans are once again sharing a common dream of India under Rohit Sharma, repeating what Dhoni and his men did during the spring of 2011 and inspiring a whole new generation.

Men in Blue are all set to have a shot at their third ODI World Cup triumph. With the kind of squad they have managed to assemble for this World Cup despite some serious injury concerns, they are one of the favorites (at least on paper) to go all the way.

But it doesn't mean that this Indian side is perfect and has no issues at all. They, like every other team, do have some gaps to plug with their available resources, and how perfectly they managed to do this will decide their chances in the 2023 World Cup.

In this article, we will dwell on some of the major issues India needs to ponder about in this World Cup.

3 major weaknesses in India's 2023 World Cup squad

#3. Uni-dimesional batting line-up lacking left-handed options

If we look at the probable batting order of the side, then we find that they don’t have variety in the batting department to counter the match-ups. In the whole squad, they have only Ishan Kishan, who has been in some fine ball-hitting form and can be slotted in as a left-hander in the side.

But the main question arises now: how will they manage to accommodate Kishan in the middle order stacked with the solid No. 4 and No. 5 duo of Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul, who have been exceptional in their respective roles in recent times?

If we talk about numbers, then Indian right-handed batsmen do struggle to score freely (however, they average 43.37) against left-arm spinners and wrist spinners, with their SR dropping to just 81.09, while left-handers (especially Rishabh Pant) dominate the same match-ups, averaging 58.96 and having an SR of 117.97.

#2. Jadeja's returns are not giving confidence

Ravindra Jadeja, due to his all-around skills, is very critical for Indian chances at this World Cup. But his recent outings with both bat and ball are not inspiring any confidence, with him scoring only 189 runs in 12 innings this year.

His misery can be understood by the fact that he has managed to cross the SR of 100 only twice in those innings. Most of the time, he strikes in the 60-70 range, which tells you about his struggle.

His struggle against hard-length bowling has been exploited very well by the opponents.

#1. Death-over bowling remains a concern

In power play, India seems to be the most threatening new ball attack based on form and potential. Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah form one of the most hostile new-ball bowling pairs, especially in conditions aiding lateral movement.

Also, they are in a league of their own when talking about bowling in the middle overs. They pick wickets for 10 runs or dismissals more frequently than other sides.

But the same cannot be said about the death-over bowling, where they lack the tooth to not only contain the run-flow but also the inability to pick wickets, with the lowest bowling average among all teams of 30.52 and an economy of 7.89.

This is where Bumrah’s return holds prime significance for the team. Since his comeback, the right-arm seamer averages 14.7 at an economy of only 5.5.