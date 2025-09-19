3 player battles to watch out for in India vs Oman, Match 12 of 2025 Asia Cup ft. Kuldeep Yadav

India and Oman are set to square off in the final group-stage match of the ongoing 2025 Asia Cup. The contest will take place at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, on Friday, September 19. na

This will be the first time that the two teams face each other in T20Is. Both sides have had contrasting campaigns. India are currently the table-toppers of Group A following dominant wins against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Pakistan.

The Men in Blue are unbeaten in the edition and have already qualified for the Super 4 stage. Oman, on the other hand, have suffered back-to-back losses to the UAE and Pakistan.

They are languishing at the bottom spot in the group and have been eliminated from the race to the Super 4. Oman would look to salvage some pride by giving Suryakumar Yadav and Co. a tough fight.

India could rest pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah for the encounter. On that note, let's take a look at three player batters to watch out for in the IND vs OMA 2025 Asia Cup game:

#1 Aryan Bisht (Oman) vs Kuldeep Yadav (India)

Oman's batting has let them down in the 2025 Asia Cup. They were folded for a paltry score of 67 in their opening match against Pakistan. The side fared better in the subsequent fixture, getting bowled out for 130 against the UAE.

Aryan Bisht was the top performer with the bat for Oman in the clash. The middle-order batter scored 24 runs off 32 balls. However, he will face a tough challenge this time in the form of Kuldeep Yadav.

The left-arm spinner has enjoyed an imperious run in the tournament. He was the Player of the Match against the UAE and Pakistan. He is the second-highest wicket-taker in the edition, bagging seven scalps across two innings.

#2 Abhishek Sharma (India) vs Shah Faisal (Oman)

Opener Abhishek Sharma has shown impressive form in the tournament. He helped India get off to a flying start in their first two games. He is expected to continue playing the same attacking brand of cricket against Oman as well.

The Oman skipper would want left-arm pacer Shah Faisal to get the better of the swashbuckling batter early. Faisal claimed three wickets against Pakistan. He provided an early breakthrough, sending back opener Saim Ayub for a golden duck.

Notably, Abhishek has a stunning T20I strike rate of 195.40. However, the strike rate drops to 144 against left-arm fast bowlers.

#3 Suryakumar Yadav (India) vs Aamir Kaleem (Oman)

Suryakumar Yadav has looked in great touch since the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL), where he was the second-highest run-scorer of the season. He finished with 717 runs from 16 innings, becoming the first non-opener to cross the 700-run mark in a single edition.

He remained unbeaten on 47 from 37 balls in the side's seven-wicket victory against Pakistan. Left-arm spinner Aamir Kaleem could be Oman's best bet against the dangerous batter.

Kaleem was the pick of the bowlers for Oman against Pakistan, registering figures of 4-0-31-3. It is worth mentioning that Suryakumar got out to left-arm spinners four times in nine innings during IPL 2025, making this an interesting match-up.

