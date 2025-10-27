3 players who can replace Pratika Rawal if she's ruled out of Women's World Cup 2025 ft. Shafali Verma

Team India opener Pratika Rawal could be ruled out of the Women's World Cup 2025. During their final group stage clash against Bangladesh on Sunday, October 26, she suffered a massive injury scare.

Pratika Rawal attempted to save a boundary while fielding during the 21st over. She got ahead of the ball and tried to turn backwards. However, she twisted her ankle in the process and went down. She had to leave the field as a stretcher was brought out.

As per the official update provided, Pratika Rawal sustained a knee and ankle injury during the unfortunate incident. While the BCCI Medical team is assessing her progress, it remains to be seen whether she will recover in time.

It could be a big blow for the Women in Blue if she fails to recover before their semi-final clash against Australia on Thursday, October 30. The opener has been in solid form this tournament, having scored 308 runs from six innings at an average of 51.33 with a hundred and a half-century.

That said, here are three players who could replace her should she be ruled out for the remainder of the tournament.

#3 Tejal Hasabnis

28-year-old middle-order batter Tejal Hasabnis is among the six standby players in India's Women's World Cup 2025 squad. She made her ODI debut against New Zealand in 2024 and has featured in six matches so far.

Tejal has scored 140 runs at an average of 46.66 and a top score of an unbeaten 53, which is also her only half-century in the format. She was part of the India A side that recently played Australia A and New Zealand across formats.

In August 2024, Tejal scored three consecutive half-centuries in the unofficial ODIs against Australia A. Although not an opener, she could be a decent choice to replace Pratika Rawal in the squad.

#2 Raghvi Bist

Right-handed batter Raghvi Bist was part of the India A team that played Australia A and New Zealand. In the only unofficial Test against Australia A in August this year, she impressed with scores of 93 and 86 in both innings respectively.

The 21-year-old made her international debut at home against the West Indies in 2024. She has played two T20Is and is yet to make her ODI debut. Raghvi has scored 36 runs in the two international games she has played so far.

She was the leading run-scorer for India A during their Australia tour in 2024. Raghvi scored 205 runs from three matches at an average of 68.33 with three half-centuries.

#1 Shafali Verma

Star India opener Shafali Verma could be the ideal replacement for Pratika Rawal. Shafali was left out of the squad for the Women's World Cup 2025, citing consistency issues. She last played an ODI in October 2024 and has been away from the one-day set-up.

However, during the warm-up game against New Zealand for India A last month, Shafali slammed a 49-ball 70. The explosive opener has featured in 29 ODIs and 90 T20Is for the Women in Blue.

Given her experience and explosive nature at the top, Shafali coming in for Pratika Rawal could prove to be a blessing in disguise against the mighty Australian Women in a knockout game.

