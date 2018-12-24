×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

3 players who are likely to miss India's ODI squad against Australia

Kartik Bansal
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
91   //    24 Dec 2018, 15:19 IST

Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah will be key for India's chances at the World Cup
Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah will be key for India's chances at the World Cup

After drawing level the T20I series against Australia, the visitors see the four-match Test series tied at 1-1 with two matches still to go in Melbourne and Sydney. With much at stake, the remaining encounters promise to be even more intense business before India take on the Aussies in a three-match ODI series.

The ODI affair against the home team will be a countdown to India's final preparation leading into the World Cup, which is scheduled to take place in England during summers of 2019. The team management will be keen on giving enough game time to their probable squad of 15-members who are in sight for the prestigious tournament.

It will be interesting to see as the three matches in Australia will be India's final roll of dice in search of the solution to their middle-order woes and an experiment to find enough back-up to each spot. The likes of MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik, and Ambati Rayudu, will love to get into the groove with not many games before the World Cup.

The selection of the squad would also give an indication to India's strategy for the upcoming tournament. Kohli and the team management would want to take every game as an opportunity to find out their best XI. As a result, it might see a few players being axed from the squad due to their unlikely selection for the World Cup or an attempt to manage their workload.

Here's a look at 3 players who are likely to miss India's ODI squad against Australia:

#3 KL Rahul

Rahul has struggled for a consistent show at the International level
Rahul has struggled for a consistent show at the International level

The ever so talented KL Rahul has struggled for form in all the three formats. A career that began with a lot of promise on the show, has taken a fair dip for a time longer than expected. The Karnataka-born lad, who possess sheer class and looks menacing when on song, has failed to perform consistently at the highest level. He is lacking in confidence which is evident in his will to adapt according to the format and the situation of the game.

Rahul, who is now India's third opener as a backup to Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan in ODIs, has failed to get a go in the limited overs format. His recent Test failures come back to haunt him times and again, despite continuous backing from the skipper and the team management.

It would be no surprise if Rahul is overlooked for any further go in the white ball format. This could also see him being deprived of any chances of being in the squad for the World Cup 2019.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Indian Cricket Team KL Rahul Jasprit Bumrah Leisure Reading
Kartik Bansal
ANALYST
An avid Cricket Follower
Reports: Indian ODI squad for the Australia series to be...
RELATED STORY
India's expected Test squad against Australia
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 2 players India are likely to...
RELATED STORY
3 players who are likely to be axed for the Australia series
RELATED STORY
3 Players who could open for India in the Boxing Day Test...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 3 Indian batsmen who are...
RELATED STORY
2 Players likely to be dropped from India's playing XI...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 3 players to watch out for in...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why India struggled against Australia in the...
RELATED STORY
4 players who could open the innings for India against...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
1st T20I | Wed, 21 Nov
AUS 158/4 (17.0 ov)
IND 169/7 (17.0 ov)
Australia win by 4 runs (DLS Method)
AUS VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 23 Nov
AUS 132/7 (19.0 ov)
IND
No Result
AUS VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 25 Nov
AUS 164/6 (20.0 ov)
IND 168/4 (19.4 ov)
India win by 6 wickets
AUS VS IND live score
| Tue, 27 Nov
IND 358/10 & 211/2
CAXI 544/10
Match Drawn
IND VS CAXI live score
1st Test | Wed, 05 Dec
IND 250/10 & 307/10
AUS 235/10 & 291/10
India win by 31 runs
IND VS AUS live score
2nd Test | Fri, 14 Dec
AUS 326/10 & 243/10
IND 283/10 & 140/10
Australia win by 146 runs
AUS VS IND live score
3rd Test | Tomorrow, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
4th Test | Wed, 02 Jan, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
South Africa v Pakistan ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Twenty20 2019
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
England in West Indies Tour Matches 2019
Sri Lanka in Australia Tour Matches 2019
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
England Lions in India 2019 Tour Matches
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us