3 players who got out in a bizarre fashion

Dibyadarshan Das
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
92   //    26 Oct 2018, 09:50 IST

In the history of cricket, we have seen many strange incidents happening on the cricket field.

Recently, Pakistani middle order batsman Azhar Ali was run out in a bizarre fashion in a Test match played between Pakistan and Australia in Abu Dhabi, which was much talked about in the social media. But it isn't the first time that we are seeing something like that, and probably not the last. Such incidents have taken place on the field even before, where the batsmen have been dismissed in an unimaginable manner.

In this article, we are going to tell you about three such players who got out in a very strange fashion in international cricket.

Azhar Ali's comical run-out
Azhar Ali's comical run-out

#1 Curtly Ambrose against Australia


<p>

Curtly Ambrose, the great fast bowler of West Indies's was run-out against Australia, which is still considered one of the most awkward run-outs in cricket history.

Australia posted a total of 243 runs in their first innings in the second Test match played in 1999. In response to that, the West Indies were at 384 runs for 9 wickets, when Ambrose stepped on the field as the last batsman. During this match, Ambrose tried to steal a run by playing with a soft hand against Australia's greatest spin bowler, Shane Warne.

When he hastened for the run, the Australian wicketkeeper Ian Healy collected the ball quickly and, without even looking, threw it towards the stumps which then took the bails off. Replay showed that Ambrose's bat was in the air at that time.

In this way, the West Indies fast bowler returned to the pavilion after being run out in an unimaginable manner. He looked baffled as he walked back to the dressing room. Perhaps he never imagined that such a run-out would have been possible.


Dibyadarshan Das
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Avid cricket enthusiast who likes to talk, discuss and report on cricket. If not found on History lectures, he will surely be found perusing Indian Cricket History. Aims to be a cricket historian.
