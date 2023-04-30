3 positives for DC from their loss against SRH

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) defeated the Delhi Capitals (DC) by 9 runs in yet another close finish in IPL 2023. With the win, SRH climbed to the eighth spot while DC remained last in the IPL standings.

Batting first, SRH posted a healthy total of 197/6 after their allotted 20 overs. The SRH batting effort was headlined by Abhishek Sharma (67 runs off 36 balls) and Heinrich Klassen (53* runs off 27 balls). Cameos from Abdul Samad (28) and Akeal Hosein (16) also helped SRH's cause.

In reply, DC recovered from the early loss of David Warner (0) courtesy of half-centuries from Phil Salt and Mitchell Marsh but lost their way after Salt's dismissal.

Axar Patel struck some lusty blows at the end but yet another below-par performance from DC's middle-order meant that the Capitals ended up on the wrong side of the result.

On that note, let's take a look at three positives for DC from their loss against SRH.

#1 Mitchell Marsh wins POTM Award for all-round brilliance

In one of those rare instances when a player from the losing side gets the POTM award, Mitchell Marsh took the trophy home for his stunning all-round performance.

With the ball, he picked up four wickets and gave away just 27 runs, including a maiden. The Australian dismissed Abdul Samad, Harry Brook, Aiden Markram, and Rahul Tripathi. With the bat too, Marsh (63 off 39 balls) hit 1 four and 6 towering sixes. Despite all his efforts, he ended up on the losing side.

#2 Phil Salt finally comes good for DC

Phil Salt (59 runs off 35 balls) struck a high-quality fifty for Delhi. The English keeper-batsman, who had struggled before yesterday in the IPL, finally got amongst the runs.

He was involved in a fantastic 112-run partnership with Marsh and seemed to be taking the game away from SRH until he was dismissed by Mayank Markande, who took an excellent catch of his own bowling.

#3 Axar Patel impresses yet again with all-round show

In his four overs, Axar Patel gave away just 29 runs at an economy rate of 7.25 and picked up the crucial wicket of the well-set Abhishek Sharma, who seemed to be moving towards a century.

With the bat too, Axar continued his tremendous form, playing a swashbuckling cameo of 29* runs off just 14 balls, with 1 four and 2 sixes. However, it seems that the Capitals have yet again missed a trick by sending him so late.

