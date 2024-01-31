With the sensational come-from-behind win in Hyderabad, England under Ben Stokes have sent out the message that they are here to compete and challenge India's dominant record at home.

India has been unbeaten in a Test series at home for 11 years since England defeated the Asian giants in 2012. The first test at Hyderabad should be a tough pill to swallow for the hosts, as India lost a Test match after taking a 190-run lead.

This was the first instance in 106 tests when India lost a test after gaining a 100+ run lead 106 times in home tests; they won 70 times with 35 matches getting drawn. On the other side, their opponents would be a relaxed camp riding high on confidence to play their "BazBall" game more aggressively.

In this article, we will look at why India should worry this English side more in the 2nd test at Vishakhapatnam starting February 2, with England starting as favorites.

#3 India are plagued with injuries

Indian management would be having quite a headache with the structure of the side as two of their prime players, Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul, have been ruled out of the second test with hamstring and right quadriceps pain, respectively.

With an already inexperienced and weakened batting line-up, the absence of senior batsmen in Rahul and Jadeja would feel like rubbing salt on the wounds.

Indian management would miss Jadeja the all-rounder more because, in these conditions, not only does he provide the cushion to play the 3 spinners and 2 pacers combination but also gives the option of a left-hander in the middle order at six.

#2 Psychological advantage to England

It would be an injustice to England's lion-hearted efforts in Hyderabad if we say that India missed their chances to lose the test. Because they had no business winning the tests when they were trailing by 190 runs in their 2nd inning with half of their batting already in the dugout before the depletion of the lead.

But English batsmen showed great character to put pressure back on the Indian-famous spin trio of Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, and Axar Patel with their positive approach.

With the ball also, the English bowlers, especially Tom Hartley, bowled with much better control than in the first inning to show how the English camp is readjusting their plans, which the Indian team lacked visibly.

And cricket is not only played on the field with a bat and ball but also in mind. English skipper Ben Stokes knew this very well, and he immediately after winning the test announced that the Hyderabad test win was the "greatest win" for England to put India into more dwelling and thinking.

#1 Bazball is working for England

Ollie Pope displayed the authoritative BazBall with scoops, lap shots, sweeps, and reverse sweeps. Pic: Getty Images

England were well behind by 190 runs, and yet they managed to not just claw their way back into the game but also pipped India by 28 runs.

Facing a herculean task, they responded by attacking a whopping 54 percent of the deliveries bowled to them in the Test match (the highest attacking percentage for any visiting team in India).

English batsmen, especially Ollie Pope, took on India’s spinners with a range of sweeps, reverse sweeps, and the occasional lap shot and played a high-risk game on a challenging wicket against a formidable spin trio.

The Three Lions, despite having their backs on the walls, never deterred from their game plan of playing an attacking brand of cricket. And one should not be surprised if they play more fearlessly from here on, heading into the second test at Vishakhapatnam.

