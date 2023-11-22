3 reasons why LSG signing Devdutt Padikkal ahead of IPL 2024 is the wrong move

The winners of the inaugural edition of the IPL, the Rajasthan Royals (RR), have traded Devdutt Padikkal to the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), with Avesh Khan going to the Jaipur-based franchise.

This is a straight swap between both franchises. Padikkal has played for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the past. The right-arm fast medium bowler started his career with RCB before making a name for himself at Delhi Capitals (DC).

The left-handed batter was snapped up by RR in the 2022 mega auction for ₹7.75 crore. On the other hand, DC shelled out ₹10 crore to acquire the services of Avesh in the same auction.

Both players endured a difficult 2023 IPL season, and one would think that was the main reason for the trade. However, on paper, it looks like RR have gotten the better deal.

In this article, we will look at three reasons why LSG signing Devdutt Padikkal ahead of IPL 2024 is the wrong move.

#1 Devdutt Padikkal's stint at RR wasn't memorable

Devdutt Padikkal started his IPL career in 2020 with RCB. The local boy made an instant impact by scoring 400 or more runs in each of his first two seasons. However, once he made the move to RR in 2022, he failed to impress.

An opener by trade, Padikkal has often batted at number 3 or number 4 for RR, as they already have Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal for the opening slots. He played all 17 games in RR's stunning IPL 2022 season, but only scored 376 runs at an average of 22.12.

In this year's campaign, he made 261 runs in 11 outings. With a career strike rate of 125.39, he is neither a bankable run scorer nor someone who can score runs at a quick rate. Hence, it makes sense for RR to let him go.

#2 LSG already have three world-class openers

The best-case scenario for Devdutt Padikkal would have been to join a team that needs openers, as he wasn't able to play in his preferred opener's role at RR. However, LSG already have two of the best openers in world cricket.

Both KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock performed brilliantly at the recently concluded 2023 World Cup and will be key to LSG's chances in next year's IPL. It will be hard for Padikkal to displace any of the two wicketkeeper batters from the opener's slot.

De Kock has retired from ODI cricket to focus on T20Is and franchise cricket. Kyle Mayers, who had a great breakthrough season for LSG in the IPL 2023 with 379 runs, is also an opener. It will be interesting to see how the Lucknow-based franchise makes use of Padikkal's talents.

#3 Letting Avesh Khan go could come back to haunt LSG

Like Devdutt Padikkal, Avesh Khan also endured a poor IPL season earlier this year. However, in the 2022 edition, Avesh was the leading wicket-taker for the KL Rahul-led side. He registered 18 wickets in 13 matches for LSG.

In his last season with DC in 2021, he picked up 24 scalps, only behind Harshal Patel in the leading wicket-takers list. The 26-year-old pacer has shown more promise than Padikkal in their fledgling careers and is also a part of the Indian T20I setup.

Khan struggled to find his rhythm on the relatively slower pitch at Lucknow. The pitch in Jaipur will suit his bowling style better. A good IPL 2024 season could also see him make the T20I World Cup squad next year.

Overall, this trade feels like the right move for RR and the wrong one for LSG.