3 reasons why Indian players going to NZ ahead of Australia series is not a good idea

England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day One

After having lost the Test series in South Africa and England, all eyes are now on India’s next tough assignment which is a 4-Test series in Australia that starts in a couple of months.

One of the primary reasons for the defeat that was spoken about was the lack of quality preparation ahead of both the series, and hence BCCI is now contemplating sending a few Test specialists to New Zealand along with the India ‘A’ squad in November to get prepared for the series Down Under.

While captain Virat Kohli shrugged off the necessity of warm-up matches, India coach Ravi Shastri had a different view, but also stressed on the fact that the international calendar is so tightly packed that there is hardly any time to play two or three warm-up matches prior to the Test series.

The itinerary for the Australia tour is already in place and that includes only one warm-up game (three-day) against Cricket Australia XI at SCG which might not be enough to get acclimatised, especially for players like Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara and Murali Vijay who play just the Test format.

It's a good time to remember that India have never won a Test series on Australian shores and this series presents a wonderful opportunity for Kohli’s men. This could probably be one of the weakest Australian sides that will be playing at home because of the absence of two key batsmen in Steven Smith and David Warner, who are serving their one-year ban due to ball tampering scandal in South Africa earlier this year.

While the idea of sending players is a step in the right direction to achieve more success outside the sub-continent, is the BCCI’s decision of sending them to New Zealand to prepare for the Australian series a good one?

I don’t think so and here are the three reasons why it’s not a good idea.

1 / 4 NEXT