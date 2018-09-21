Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 reasons why Rohit Sharma should be the regular skipper of India in ODIs and T20Is

Avik Das
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
3.28K   //    21 Sep 2018, 21:54 IST

South Africa v India - Standard Bank Pro20 International

Virat Kohli is India's regular skipper in every format of the game. He became the skipper of every format when Mahendra Singh Dhoni gave up his captaincy last year. Kohli is undoubtedly the best batsman in the world and he has been an impressive captain for India. He is an exceptional leader in Test Cricket and he has similar attacking characteristics like former captain Sourav Ganguly.

Kohli's leadership skills are adequate in limited-overs cricket but India has a better candidate to lead the team in ODI and T20 formats. Rohit Sharma is an essential member of the Indian team and he is an awe-inspiring leader. He has a great track record as a captain in IPL.

Currently, Rohit is the stand-in skipper of India in the Asia Cup. He is leading Team India in the absence of regular skipper Virat Kohli and India won their first two games of the tournament. India have a bright chance to defend the Asia Cup under his leadership. If India manages to win the Asia Cup under the leadership of Rohit Sharma then it will certainly lift his stature as a leader.

Here we discuss 3 reasons why Rohit should be the regular skipper in limited-overs Cricket: 

#3 Leading from the front

Rohit Sharma is undoubtedly one of the best batsmen in the limited overs format and he has the ability to lead from the front. It has been proven several times in the IPL where he helped Mumbai Indians win numerous games. He is a big hitter who can be a nightmare for any opponent on his day.

Rohit has led India in five ODI games and he has scored 292 runs at an average of 73. As a matter of fact, he scored a double hundred as a skipper.

Similarly, his batting performance has been noteworthy in the T20 format as a leader. He became the captain of Mumbai Indians in 2013. He led Mumbai Indians in 94 IPL matches and scored 2634 runs at an average of 31. Though he opens the innings for India in limited overs Cricket, he generally plays as a middle-order batsman in IPL.

1 / 3 NEXT
Avik Das
ANALYST
Avik is a Sports enthusiast. He loves Football, Cricket, Pro-Wrestling and MMA. Writing is his passion. His articles will provide the readers fascinating reports on Football, Cricket and WWE.
