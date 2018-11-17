IPL 2019: 3 Released Indian players that CSK could sign in the auction

Shreyas

The Chennai Super Kings won the IPL in their comeback season with stellar performances from their team which was deemed to be too old at the start. The MS Dhoni-led side justified their selection choices as their experience combined with a peppering of youth proved to be extremely effective.

Who will CSK sign to fill up their remaining two slots?

The three-time champions have released just three players ahead of the auction, deciding to retain the core of their winning combination while giving the younger players more opportunities to play.

Released players: Mark Wood, Kshitiz Sharma, Kanish Seth

Chennai Super Kings' squad looks well-balanced and they have only two player slots left - and both of them are Indian players.

Available slots: 2 Indian, 0 Overseas.

Let's take a look at three possible options that CSK could look to for these positions:

#3 Murugan Ashwin (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

Murugan Ashwin was bought by the Royal Challengers Bangalore last season. He was given only two matches to play though, and he picked up three wickets in those.

In a squad which consisted of bowlers like Yuzvendra Chahal and the teenage sensation Washington Sundar as well as the experienced Moeen Ali, Ashwin often got the short end of the straw when it came to getting chances to play.

CSK lacked a reliably consistent spinner last season despite having players like Jadeja, Imran Tahir and Harbhajan Singh. With Harbhajan and Tahir growing older, a Tamil Nadu player like Murugan Ashwin can hugely benefit the Super Kings. He can be the differential option for Dhoni in the 2019 season.

